North West hosts EXCO Planning Lekgotla, 21 Feb
The North West Provincial Executive Council will tomorrow, 21 Friday 2025 host the EXCO Planning Lekgotla to reaffirm the provincial government’s key service delivery priorities and implementation plan for the next five years.
The Lekgotla serves as a precursor ahead of Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi’s State of the Province Address next week.
This EXCO Planning Lekgotla is also expected to finalise and adopt the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy due for implementation in full swing through the Medium Term Development Plan in the next five years.
Led by Premier Mokgosi, the EXCO Planning Lekgotla which will be held at Seasons Wedding and Conference Venue, Dihatshwane outside Mahikeng, will be attended by Members of the Executive Council, Executive Mayors and Mayors, Heads of Provincial Departments, Municipal Managers, Chief Executive Officers of State-Owned Entities, members of the Premier’s Economic and Advisory Council and representatives of the Provincial House of Traditional and KhoiSan Leaders.
Members of the media wishing to cover the outcome of the EXCO Planning Lekgotla will be afforded the opportunity to conduct interviews from 13h00.
For enquiries, contact:
Sello Tatai
Spokesperson to the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842
E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za
Brian Setswambung
Provincial Head of Communication
Office of the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 076 012 4501
E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
