Border Management Authority on operations temporarily suspended at ports of entry due to severe flooding

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato wishes to inform the public and stakeholders that operations at three ports of entry namely Pont drift, Makgobistad and Derdepoort have been temporarily suspended due to severe flooding.

The heavy rainfall in the region has resulted in significant water levels rising in the Molopo River, making operations at the three ports of entry unsafe and impractical. As a result, the BMA in consultation with the authorities in Botswana, has taken the necessary precautionary measures to suspend operations at these ports of entry until further notice.

Travelers and commercial operators are advised to use Ramatlabama, Kopfontein, and Skilpadshek ports of entry, for cross-border movement.  The BMA will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as conditions improve. We urge the public to exercise caution and adhere to all official advisories.

Operation HI -TIVISE – Report suspicious activities at ports of entry to 0801 229 019

Enquiries:
Mmemme Mogotsi 
Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing
Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za 
Cell: 072 856 4288

#GovZAUpdates

