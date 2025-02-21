Submit Release
Minister Dean Macpherson undertakes working visit to Middle East to attract infrastructure investment, 20 to 27 Feb

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson, is undertaking an official working visit to the Middle East, which will include Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, from 20 to 28 February. The Minister is joined by the Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Public Works & Infrastructure in Limpopo, Ernest Rachoene, and the Chairperson of the eThekwini Municipality Economic Development and Planning Committee, Thembubuhle Ntuli.

The visit forms part of the Minister’s commitment to attracting infrastructure investment into South Africa, which will help turn the country into a construction site, boosting economic growth and creating jobs. In each country, the Minister and his delegation will meet with his state counterpart or equivalent, sovereign wealth funds, state-owned entities, and private sector businesses that can invest in South African infrastructure projects.

The Middle East represents an untapped market for South African infrastructure projects, with limited investment having taken place in the past.

The Minister’s itinerary is as follows:
20–21 February: Kuwait
21–24 February: United Arab Emirates
24–26 February: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
26–27 February: Qatar

Enquiries: 
James de Villiers                                
Spokesperson to the Minister                
E-mail:james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 766 0276 

Nombulelo Nyathela 
Infrastructure SA: Chief Director: External Relations and Communication 
E-mail: NombuleloN@InfrastructureSA.org
Cell: 060 503 4933

Emmanuel Mongwe
Spokesperson to the Limpopo MEC  
E-mail: MongweEM@dpw.limpopo.gov.za 
Cell: 079 147 3519 or 071 609 9090 

