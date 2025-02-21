Land Reform and Rural Development on claims that Limpopo Regional Land Claims Commission is imposing financial compensation on successful land claimants

The Limpopo Regional Land Claims Commission has dismissed claims that it is imposing financial compensation on successful land claimants as untrue. Upon finalisation of a land claim, claimants are given a choice of either financial compensation or reclaiming their land, where possible.

Recently, there have been reports of misinterpretation and misinformation of the Land Restitution Act, misleading the public and causing confusion among communities whose land claims are still outstanding.

The acting Chief Director: Land Restitution Support in Limpopo, Mr Miyelani Nkatingi, is appealing to claimant communities and the public to disregard misinformation and to always rely on official statements for factual information. “The public must ignore and disregard baseless information. These kinds of assertions do not only cast doubt on the land reform programme but reflect ignorance of the legislation and policies governing the restitution processes. I am urging claimant communities and the public to treat any information about the restitution programme that does not emanate from our office with suspicion,” said Mr Nkatingi.

He further urged all stakeholders to respect this human rights-based programme, which seeks to correct past wrongs by settling land restitution claims under the Restitution of Land Rights Act, 1994 (Act No. 22 of 1994). Restitution involves returning land rights, providing alternative land and grant funding to develop the land, or financial compensation, or any combination of these.

Equitable redress in the form of alternative land or financial compensation is granted when the original claimed land is not feasible for restoration owing to physical conditions or other considerations. Claimants voluntarily elect to opt for the restitution award and this decision is not imposed on them by the commission.

Enquiries:

Mr Avhashoni Magada

Cell: 082 465 7848

E-mail: Avhashoni.Magada@dalrrd.gov.za

Ms Linda Page, Chief Director: Strategic Communication

E-mail: LPage@Dalrrd.gov.za

Cell: 071 334 3479

