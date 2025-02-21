Deputy Minister Buti Manamela hosts Try-A-Skill Careers Expo at Vhembe TVET College, 21 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr. Buti Manamela, will host and deliver the keynote address at the Try-A-Skill Careers Expo at Vhembe TVET College, Makwarela Campus on 21 February 2025.

The Try-A-Skill Careers Expo is an interactive event designed to expose learners to various careers and vocational skills through hands-on experiences. It offers learners a unique opportunity to explore different trades, discover new career paths, and engage with industry professionals in a practical and engaging manner.

Speaking ahead of the event, Deputy Minister Manamela emphasized the importance of vocational education:

“The Try-A-Skill Careers Expo is about showing young people that the future is full of opportunities beyond traditional career paths. We want to inspire learners to discover their hidden talents, engage with new and emerging technologies, and see vocational training as a gateway to success. This expo is a platform to motivate and equip the skilled workforce of tomorrow, while demonstrating the real and exciting possibilities in technical and vocational careers.”

As part of the event, a special handover of school shoes to learners from various schools in the Vhembe District will take place, reinforcing the commitment to supporting education and skill development in the community.

Event details:

Date: 21 February 2025

Time: 09:00 AM

Venue: Vhembe TVET College, Makwarela Campus

Media enquiries:

Mr. Mandla Tshabalala

Email: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

Mobile: 084 304 6239

Ms. Munzhedzi Makhuvha

Email: Makhuvha.M@vhembecollege.edu.za

Mobile: 064 750 0250

#GovZAUpdates