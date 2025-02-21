Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala vists Robben Island renovation project

The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, has expressed satisfaction with the progress being made to spruce up the Robben Island Museum and preserve its iconic heritage site status.

The project to improve the iconic island is spearheaded by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Deputy Minister Zikalala who was accompanied by senior officials from all stakeholder departments visited the Island, famous for housing liberation struggle stalwarts who gave birth to the new South Africa, to monitor progress being made to revitalise, repair and perform upgrades to this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

During the visit the Deputy Minister met with the leadership of the Ex-Political Prisoners Association, led by the Secretary, Mpho Masemola and other NEC Members.

In 2023, Zikalala, visited the site to respond to concerns of deterioration of buildings, cemeteries, gardens, recreational facilities, waste management services, and the blue stone quarry which was placing the island at risk of losing its heritage status.

Speaking on the side-lines of the visit, Deputy Minster Zikalala said “We are here at the invitation of the Ex-Political Prisoners Association, many who were incarcerated in this facility during the apartheid era. They play a role in preserving not only the island’s aesthetics heritage but its profound impact in the evolution of South Africa as a democracy”

The Ex-Political Prisoners shared with the Deputy Minister their vision on the bigger capital projects that they want undertaken.

These include major upgrades of the seven prison golf courses as well as their desire to be assisted in the re-union of all remaining ex-political prisoners. They also highlighted the availability of artisanal skills among them in areas such as plumbing and construction which they acquired during their prison time and their wish to be considered in undertaking some of the upgrade work.

The Deputy Minister encouraged the ex-political prisoners to take up some of the issues with the Robben Island Museum Council and also committed to relay some of their requests to the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture which is responsible for the daily operations of the Robben Island Museum.

Highlights of the progress observed during the Deputy Minister’s oversight visit included:

Improvement in the water supply with no interruptions reported during the 2024 festive season.

The subsequent increase in the tourist that visited the island with an estimated number of 86 622 visitors between November 2024 and January 2025.

The Desalination Plant has been fully upgraded as well as the reservoirs fitted with the new filtration system to improve the quality of water.

“The Department will continue with the upgrades at the scope and scale as assigned by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture as our client department to ensure that the Robben Island Museum is sustained as the beacon of history and the rich South African heritage for future generations” Deputy Minister Zikalala concluded.

