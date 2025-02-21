Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,737 in the last 365 days.

Minister Solly Malatsi hosts workshop on access to affordable smart devices, 24 Feb

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Solly Malatsi, in collaboration with the World Bank and GSMA, will host a high-level workshop focused on accelerating access to affordable smart devices for all South Africans. The event, scheduled for 24 February 2025, will explore concrete strategies to lower costs, expand availability, and bridge the digital divide. 

While 92.1% of South African households own a mobile phone, only a fraction are internet enabled, limiting digital participation. Additionally, only 25.6% of households own a desktop or laptop, reinforcing barriers to digital inclusion. 

This workshop will bring together leaders from the telecommunications industry, financial institutions, and key stakeholders to develop practical, scalable solutions that will drive widespread access to smart devices. 

Government and the private sector must collaborate to expand digital access. Affordable smart devices are key to more than just connectivity. They unlock potential, drive economic growth, and empower South Africans. Together, we are building a future where no one is left behind.

Media enquiries:
DCDT Ministry Spokesperson
Mr Kwena Moloto 
Cell : 083 269 3189      
Email : kmoloto@dcdt.gov.za  

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Solly Malatsi hosts workshop on access to affordable smart devices, 24 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more