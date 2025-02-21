Minister Solly Malatsi hosts workshop on access to affordable smart devices, 24 Feb

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Solly Malatsi, in collaboration with the World Bank and GSMA, will host a high-level workshop focused on accelerating access to affordable smart devices for all South Africans. The event, scheduled for 24 February 2025, will explore concrete strategies to lower costs, expand availability, and bridge the digital divide.

While 92.1% of South African households own a mobile phone, only a fraction are internet enabled, limiting digital participation. Additionally, only 25.6% of households own a desktop or laptop, reinforcing barriers to digital inclusion.

This workshop will bring together leaders from the telecommunications industry, financial institutions, and key stakeholders to develop practical, scalable solutions that will drive widespread access to smart devices.

Government and the private sector must collaborate to expand digital access. Affordable smart devices are key to more than just connectivity. They unlock potential, drive economic growth, and empower South Africans. Together, we are building a future where no one is left behind.

