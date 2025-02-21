Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,737 in the last 365 days.

Premier Alan Winde delivers 2025 State of the Province Address at official opening of Parliament of Western Cape, 26 Feb

On Wednesday, 26 February 2025, Premier Alan Winde, will deliver the 2025 State of the Province Address (SOPA), outlining the Western Cape Government’s plans for the year ahead and reflecting on its achievements over the past year.

“We have much to be proud of in the Western Cape. But we also have a lot of work ahead of us. My State of the Province Address provides me with an opportunity to share with the residents of our province some of our achievements of the past year and objectives, not just for 2025, but the next five years as we forge ahead to keep enabling businesses and the private sector to drive strong and resilient economic growth and more jobs,” stated Premier Winde.

Date:         Wednesday, 26 February 2025
Time:          18:30
Venue:      NG Church Hall
Address:    Church Street, Beaufort West

There will be an opportunity for media interviews after the official proceedings. Those wishing to interview the Premier are kindly asked to RSVP Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier, on 083 627 7246 or at Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Premier Alan Winde delivers 2025 State of the Province Address at official opening of Parliament of Western Cape, 26 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more