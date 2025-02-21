Water and Sanitation on dam levels as result of above normal rainfall

This week’s hydrology report on the status of water reservoirs released by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) shows that the country’s dam levels have increased from 80.6% to 81.2%. This past week persistent rainfall has elevated surface water storage levels in most parts of the country including Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, North West and Free State provinces.

Vaal Dam which is part of 14 dams in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) was sitting at 63.0% as at the release of the report, however, due to the continuous rainfall, the near real time data released today shows the dam has drastically improved and is currently sitting at an impressive 71.08%.

The Departmental Spokesperson, Ms Wisane Mavasa said the current rainfall experienced in the central and eastern parts of the country has improved surface water storage and most of the provinces’ water supply systems exceeded 80% of full supply capacity. The rainfalls have boosted the Water Supply Systems in some provinces, whereas others have declined.

“The Vaal Dam is steadily on the rise due to the heavy rainfall experienced these past days in Gauteng, and other provinces of Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West, and Free State. Various dams in these provinces have also improved due to the rainfall. However, while we are pleased with the amount of rainfall as it managed to replenish most of our water supply systems, we are cognisant of the disruption and damage the heavy rains has caused in some communities particularly those in low lying areas and flood-prone regions. We therefore urge the public to be extremely cautious during this period and avoid flooded areas like the low-lying bridges, overflowing rivers, streams and even flooded roads, and where possible, evacuate from settlements located in riverbanks and low-lying areas,” said Ms Mavasa.

Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal provinces have experienced the highest upsurge in their water levels that are over 90%.

Mpumalanga rose from 95.2% to 95.7% this week, while Kwazulu-Natal shot up from 88.9% to 90.4%. Limpopo province has shot up from 84.1% to 86.8% this week. Northern Cape has also seen a very significant rise from last week’s 62.6%, and the province’s levels have reached an astonishing 73.8% this week. North West province also rose from 71.1% to 72.4% this week.

Free State province’s water levels has increased slightly from 75.4% to 75.8% this week. Gauteng province has remained unchanged in its levels this week by 90.5%.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape water levels are on decline due to insufficient rains, and this is because the rainfall season is only experienced in winter in that region. The levels have dropped from last week’s 72.3% to 69.9% this week.

The storage capacity in the country’s major Water Supply Systems (WSS) has also shown a good improvement.

The IVRS, which is 14 dams combined and supplies Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga, Free State and North West Provinces continues to should stability with a slight increase from last week’s 83.6% to 84.6 percent this week.

In Limpopo province, the Luvuvhu WSS, that serve Thohoyandou have improved from 98.0% to 100.5% this week. Polokwane WSS is also at full capacity at 102.9% this week.

Crocodile West WSS which serves Tshwane in Gauteng and Rustenburg in North West, has improved from 89.6% to 90.5% this week. Crocodile East WSS serving Nelspruit, KaNyamazane, Matsulu, Malelane and Komatipoort in Mpumalanga shot up from 88.3% to 90.2% this week.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the water supply systems have also increased this week, with UMgeni moving from 93.3% to 90.2%, and uMhlathuze from 95.7% 95.7%. Bloemfontein WSS in the Free State, which serves Bloemfontein, Botshabelo and Thaba Nchu has slightly improved from 69.6% to 69.7% this week.

Although Northern Cape has seen a significant rise to its dam levels, the province’s WSS has experienced a slight increase, with Orange WSS which supplies the Northern and Eastern Cape provinces moving from 74.6% to 75.1% this week.

Water Supply Systems in the Eastern Cape have slightly dropped this week and they are sitting on a stable. Algoa WSS which supplies Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Sarah Baartman District, Kouga Local Municipality and Gamtroos Irrigation, has slightly dropped from 77.1% to 76.0% this week.

Amathole WSS is stable but dropped from 99.7% to 99.3% this week. The system has a total of six dams which serve Bhisho, Buffalo City and East London. Klipplaat WSS which serves Chris Hani District Municipality has also dropped from 84.6% to 83.6%. Butterworth Water Supply System is at full supply capacity with 100% this week.

Cape Town WSS is on a downward spiral dropping from 78.0% to 75.2% this week.

Although the surface water storage capacity has improved in the majority of our dams in most provinces this week, which assures security of supply interms of our national water resource security, DWS continues to remind citizens that climate change is upon us and as a semi-arid country, we need to conserve our available water resource and continue to use it sparingly.

