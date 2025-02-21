Minister Senzo Mchunu releases quarterly crime statistics, 21 Feb

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, will on Friday, 21 February 2025, present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the third quarter of the current financial year (1 October 2024 – 31 December 2024).

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 February 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the South African Government social media channels on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

For more information contact:

Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi

Cell: 076 523 0085

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson for the SAPS

Cell: 082 040 8808

