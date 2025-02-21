Minister Senzo Mchunu releases quarterly crime statistics, 21 Feb
The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, will on Friday, 21 February 2025, present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the third quarter of the current financial year (1 October 2024 – 31 December 2024).
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Friday, 21 February 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield
Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the South African Government social media channels on the links below:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
For more information contact:
Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi
Cell: 076 523 0085
Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson for the SAPS
Cell: 082 040 8808
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.