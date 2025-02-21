Minister John Steenhuisen meets with King Misuzulu on Foot and Mouth Disease, 21 Feb

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen will meet with King Misuzulu on 21 February 2025 in Kwa-Nongoma to discuss challenges and solutions to the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) that is affecting livestock in Kwa-Zulu. The Minister and King Misuzulu will also discuss various issues impacting agriculture in the province.

There are currently over 130 active FMD outbreaks within communal dip tanks, a few small-scale farms, and five game reserves in that province.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date : Friday, 21 February 2025

Time : 11:00

Venue : eMashobeni Royal Palace

