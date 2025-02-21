2025MIECF to be held in Late-March with Debut Platform to Explore Green Business Opportunities

MACAU, February 21 - “The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2025MIECF) will be held from 27 to 29 March. For the first time in Macao, the Robot Dog B2, which is renowned in the international robotic industry for its remarkable capabilities, will make an appearance at the exhibition. This year, the event will also feature the world's first solar-powered and wireless charging system for shared electric bikes, as well as innovative technologies such as a liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging system capable of completing a charge in just over ten minutes. The event aimed to establish a proactive green platform through various debut projects. It is expected to attract over 40 well-known listed companies and more than 100 international exhibitors from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Portuguese-speaking countries and regions.

The 2025MIECF is hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, with the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China as special supporting organisations. It is co-organised by the governments of the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region and co-ordinated by the Macao SAR Environmental Protection Bureau and Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute.

Internationalisation and professionalisation

The 2025MIECF, themed around “Innovation and Green Development – Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities”, is the fourth professional exhibition held in succession on “carbon neutrality” and accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), with a view to exploring viable paths to pursue more business opportunities for low-carbon technologies. Covering more than 12,000 square metres with five exhibition areas, the event features three Green Forums on green transition development, technological innovation, and environmental exchange and co-operation in the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region, as well as five thematic matching sessions to create green business opportunities for specialists and traders.

First establishment of “Debut Economy Projects Zone” and the “Green Future Industry Zone”

In addition to the “Debut Economy Projects Zone” and the “Green Future Industry Zone” established for the first time, this year’s event also includes the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region Pavilion, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Environmental Protection Industries Exhibition Area, and Green and Low-Carbon Projects Zone, aiming to promote the circulation of environmental protection information and regional co-operation. Moreover, the event has specially invited Gino Van Begin, Secretary General of ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability, to serve as a keynote speaker to share his visionary insights into worldwide green transition. The parallel “multi-venue” events will further stimulate the synergetic economic development of Macao and Hengqin, thereby fostering the growth of market integration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Ongoing Initiatives for Green Development

The 2025MIECF, serving as an international platform for green co-operation, continues to gather green resources in the area of international trade and facilitate green sustainable development. Besides, the event will be the first exhibition in Macao to earn a Green Electricity Certificate. The MIECF activities will be held for 3 consecutive days at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo.

For more information about the 2025MIECF, please contact the event’s Project Manager via email at info@macaomiecf.com or by phone at (853) 8798 9675. You can also visit our official website: https://www.macaomiecf.com or follow our official WeChat account: MIECF.