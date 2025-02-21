Closing the Digital Gap for Marginalized Youth in Kenya: Betty Mwende

Betty’s journey took a turn when she came across the UNITAR 2023 “Developing Essential Digital Skills for Women and Youth in Africa” training programme. Funded by the Government and People of Japan and delivered in cooperation with Microsoft East Africa and IBM, the programme aimed to enhance the employability and competitiveness of African women and youth in a digital-driven world. Between November 2023 to February 2024, it equipped 7,000 women and youth in Africa with skills in data analysis, software development, project management, business analysis, artificial intelligence and soft skills.

Betty was intrigued by the opportunity and applied, where she was selected to join the Microsoft track. In the online Phase 1, Betty gained foundational digital skills that were theoretical but also applicable to the working environment. Using what she learned from UNITAR, Betty won a design and pitch competition by a philanthropic private organization. Her award was a cash prize of US$1,000, which she used to buy a laptop to deliver the digital skills training for girls in her village.

She was chosen to continue to the second phase of the UNITAR training, where she developed her self-led project and joined a virtual boot camp. The final phase, Phase 3, brought everything together for an in-person sustainability and community leadership training workshop in Nairobi. For Betty, this was one of the most memorable parts of the programme. The workshop sessions allowed her to network and meet individuals from diverse fields, many of whom were – like her – seeking to build their digital literacy skills, even after years of professional experience. Betty was inspired by the connections she made.

Pitching her ideas and experiences to figures like Mr. Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan in Kenya, and Ms. Chisa Mikami, Head of the UNITAR Hiroshima Office, built Betty’s confidence while also giving her work greater exposure. Media interviews let Betty amplify her advocacy and share her story with a wider audience.

I extend heartfelt gratitude to UNITAR, Microsoft, IBM and the People and Government of Japan for their steadfast support. Together, we are not only closing gender and skills gaps but also paving the way for a more inclusive and empowered future.” —Betty Mwende, UNITAR alumna, Kenya

Betty plans to apply what she learned about project management and leadership to her digital literacy initiatives, ensuring they are well-organized and sustainable. She also hopes to use what she learned to build a more inclusive digital future.