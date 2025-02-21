Empowering Filipino Youth for Peace: John Isidore Laure

From limited resources to societal scepticism, youth often encounter obstacles that can discourage them from taking action. However, John’s resilience and determination demonstrate that these challenges can be overcome with passion, collaboration and a clear vision.

As youth, we have limited time. Our age is moving forward, so do not miss an opportunity. If you want to accomplish something, give it a try.” —John Isidore Laure, UNITAR programme alumnus (Philippines)

John’s message to young people is clear: anyone and everyone can make a difference. His experience as a UNITAR Youth Ambassador reinforced his belief that youth are key drivers of change. “We are not just youth … we are capable of making a difference”, he says.

In a world where young people are increasingly taking the lead in addressing global issues such as climate change, social inequality and political instability, John encourages youth to pursue their passions, seek support from others and never underestimate their potential to create change.

His advocacy for more accessible and inclusive programmes for youth – like the UNITAR Youth Ambassador programme that provides young people like him the tools and inspiration to continue their work – reflects a broader call to invest in youth development and create enabling environments where young people can flourish.