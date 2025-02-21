Transforming South Sudan’s Agricultural Future: John Ladu Simon Jacob

Despite not having a university degree, John’s experience and potential were recognized and he was recruited as managing director of his current company, which provides agricultural and extension services. There, John manages an initiative to rent tractors to local farmers at a very low cost – “we are thinking like [this is] giving back to the community” – allowing the farmers to clear and cultivate land more efficiently and raise local agricultural production.

I plan to take action.” —John Ladu Simon Jacob, managing director of an agricultural enterprise and UNITAR alumnus, South Sudan.

Fast to act, John began deploying tractors for his farming initiative while still attending the training programme. His target is to clear 1,000 acres of farmland each month through the initiative, so that by the end of the year, more locally grown produce will be available on the market. He also hopes the greater availability of affordable food will also help combat malnutrition among children.

John is deeply grateful to the Government and People of Japan for making the UNITAR programme possible. He feels fortunate to have this experience, among the millions of people who are looking for such opportunities and cannot get them.

To fellow entrepreneurs, John’s advice is to seize every opportunity to learn and grow.

We don’t need to be sitting there complaining. Let’s put [our] knowledge into action. Nobody will come and work for you. It is only you to work for you … for a better future.” —John Ladu Simon Jacob, managing director of an agricultural enterprise and UNITAR alumnus, South Sudan.

John is now continuing his studies at a university in Uganda to complement his practical expertise. His vision is for a South Sudan that is a global player in agriculture, with a sustainable agricultural economy that not only supports farmers but uplifts the entire nation. Through his actions and aspirations, John is working not just to grow crops but to plant the seeds of hope, stability and prosperity for South Sudan’s future.