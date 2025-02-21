EGLE hosts roundtable and tour at Jimmy John’s Field to highlight project’s impact, including 145 jobs and $13 million in capital investment

For nearly 80 years, the site of Jimmy John’s Field sat vacant as an unregulated landfill, unusable due to contamination concerns. Today, it is a state-of-the-art baseball stadium that is home to the United Shore Professional Baseball League and features 4,500 seats and a full-service restaurant. Since opening in 2016, Jimmy John’s Field has become a major economic driver for the region, generating $13 million in capital investment and attracting more than 300,000 visitors per year. The stadium has also created 25 full-time and 120 part-time jobs. This project was made possible by a $1 million EGLE Brownfield Redevelopment Loan and an additional $800,000 from EGLE, which helped mitigate contamination so the site could be redeveloped. EGLE also provided a $126,800 grant to assist with monitoring and protection of methane vents along the property.

“Brownfield redevelopment isn’t just about cleaning up contamination—it’s about creating opportunity,” said Director Roos. “Jimmy John’s Field is a prime example of how strategic investments can turn a long-abandoned site into a destination that boosts the local economy, creates jobs and enhances quality of life. EGLE remains dedicated to ensuring that every community has the resources needed to reclaim and repurpose these spaces, unlocking their full potential for generations to come.”

The redevelopment of Jimmy John’s Field was also supported by $700,000 from the Macomb County U.S. EPA Revolving Loan Fund, a $500,000 appropriation from the City of Utica for property purchase and demolition, and a $2 million federal grant to complete the final leg of the Clinton River Trail. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources also contributed a Quality of Life Grant for the Clinton River hike and bike trail.

The event included a tour of Jimmy Johns Field, featuring the stadium, restaurant, suites and surrounding areas, followed by a roundtable discussion about the impact the redevelopment of Jimmy John's Field has had on the local community. Since 2019, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has prioritized brownfield redevelopment, with EGLE providing more than $160 million in brownfield grants, loans and incentives to 402 sites across 50 communities—supporting over 19,229 jobs.

More details from the event are in the press release.

For more information on the program, visit Michigan.gov/egleBrownfields.