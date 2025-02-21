The ReUse People Releases Comprehensive Guide for Implementing Municipal Deconstruction Ordinances

The ReUse People (TRP) today announced the release of a comprehensive white paper titled "Designing and Implementing a Deconstruction Ordinance."

Written by TRP founder Ted Reiff, this authoritative guide provides municipalities and industry professionals with detailed frameworks for developing effective deconstruction policies that can divert up to 80% of building materials from landfills.

The white paper is now available for download at https://thereusepeople.org/deconstruction-ordinance/.

This timely publication addresses the growing challenge of construction and demolition debris, which represents between 25-50% of municipal solid waste. The guide outlines proven strategies for implementing successful deconstruction programs, covering everything from contractor certification to materials handling specifications.

"As communities struggle with diminishing landfill space and increasing construction waste, deconstruction ordinances have become essential tools for sustainable development," said Ted Reiff, Founder and Secretary of The ReUse People. "This white paper distills three decades of experience into actionable guidelines for municipalities seeking to implement effective deconstruction programs."

The comprehensive guide covers critical aspects of deconstruction ordinance development, including:

Detailed analysis of environmental, employment, and community benefits

Step-by-step implementation guidelines for municipalities

Specific requirements for contractor qualification and training

Standards for materials handling and distribution

Guidelines for verification and outcome measurement

Best practices for managing tax-deductible donations

Prior to founding TRP in 1995, Reiff's background in investment banking provided unique insights into the economic viability of deconstruction programs. As a licensed demolition contractor and consultant to numerous government bodies, he brings practical expertise to this complex subject.

The white paper is an invaluable resource for:

Local government officials and policymakers

Solid waste managers

Architects and construction engineers

Contractors and demolition specialists

Environmental policy professionals

About The ReUse People

Since 1993, The ReUse People has been a leader in building material salvage and reuse. Through its nationwide network of retail outlets, TRP has helped keep countless tons of reusable and recyclable building materials out of landfills. The organization provides valuable services to architects, contractors, building owners, and government entities committed to sustainable construction practices.

Media Contact

Kristine Scully

The ReUse People

kristinescully@thereusepeople.org

https://thereusepeople.org/



