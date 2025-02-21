Rancho Cucamonga Car Accident Lawyer Justin H. King Earns Spot on 2025 Super Lawyers List

The Law Offices of Justin H. King celebrate prestigious recognition for excellence in personal injury law.

Rancho Cucamonga, CA , Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Justin H. King proudly announce that Justin H. King, a highly respected Rancho Cucamonga car accident lawyer, has been named to the 2025 Super Lawyers list. This exclusive honor, awarded to only the top 5% of attorneys in California, recognizes Mr. King’s exceptional legal expertise and unwavering commitment to securing justice for victims of car accidents, truck collisions, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death cases across the Inland Empire.



The Law Offices of Justin H. King

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters company, uses a rigorous, multi-phase selection process that evaluates attorneys based on peer recognition, legal achievements, and independent research. With a proven track record of substantial settlements and verdicts, Mr. King has earned a reputation as a leading car accident lawyer Rancho Cucamonga residents trust when seeking aggressive and results-driven legal representation.

The Law Offices of Justin H. King has garnered numerous accolades, underscoring its commitment to legal excellence and client advocacy. In 2018, Justin H. King was honored as a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers Magazine, a distinction recognizing top up-and-coming attorneys. The firm has also been named to the "Best Law Firms" list by Best Lawyers for 2025, reflecting its outstanding reputation in personal injury law. Additionally, attorneys Justin, Jonathan, and Oliver King were individually recognized in the 2025 Best Lawyers in America list, highlighting their exceptional legal expertise. These honors signify the firm’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, reinforcing its status as a dependable law firm in the community.

"Being named to the Super Lawyers list is an incredible honor and a reflection of our firm’s dedication to our clients," said Justin H. King, a distinguished car accident lawyer Rancho Cucamonga residents trust. "Every case we take on is about fighting for the rights of injured victims and ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve. This recognition only reinforces our mission to provide relentless legal advocacy.”

From his office at 8301 Utica Ave #101, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730, Mr. King and his team serve clients throughout Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Upland, Fontana, and surrounding areas, handling complex personal injury cases with a client-focused approach. The firm specializes in car accident cases, truck accident litigation, motorcycle accident claims, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury claims. Known for his expertise in serious car accidents, truck crashes, and wrongful death claims, Mr. King has helped countless individuals recover from devastating injuries caused by negligence.

Clients choose The Law Offices of Justin H. King for its aggressive representation, in-depth legal knowledge, and unwavering commitment to achieving maximum compensation. As a Rancho Cucamonga car accident lawyer, Mr. King and his team tirelessly advocate for injury victims, whether fighting in court or negotiating with insurance companies. The firm remains dedicated to securing the best possible outcomes for every client.

Locals who need experienced legal counsel for car accident claims or other personal injury matters can schedule a free consultation by calling (909) 297-5001 or visiting https://justinkinglaw.com.

About The Law Offices of Justin H. King

Located in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, The Law Offices of Justin H. King is a premier personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of accident victims. With a strong focus on car accidents, truck accidents, and catastrophic injury cases, the firm is committed to delivering justice and securing fair compensation for clients. Led by Super Lawyers honoree Justin H. King, the firm has built a reputation for exceptional legal advocacy, client-focused representation, and a relentless pursuit of results. Serving clients across San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire, The Law Offices of Justin H. King is dedicated to providing aggressive, compassionate legal representation.

Media Contact

The Law Offices of Justin H. King

Address: 8301 Utica Ave #101, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Phone:: (909) 297-5001

Website: https://justinkinglaw.com



