Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Size and Outlook by Application, Type, and Geographic Scope 2021-2031

Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Size Worth $1.0 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 8.0%: AMR

The term-controlled release fertilizer granules refer to granular fertilizers coated with a semipermeable membrane that gradually release nutrients into the soil over a predetermined period of time. ” — David Correa

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global controlled release fertilizers granules market garnered $0.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market. The Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments such as operations and payloads along with their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market by value and volume. The report includes data regarding strategies, investment in research and development and mergers and acquisitions by major key players. The Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market involves pricing analysis, market share and product penetration and scope for the market in major geographic regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. Collected data was later analyzed by tools such as SWOT analysis and PORTER’s five force model, which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional insights.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market based on product type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report. Based on product type, the polymer-coated products segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the polymer-sulphur-coated urea (PSCU) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on application, the non-agriculture segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the agriculture segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. Leading market players of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market analyzed in the research include Allied Nutrients, Koch Industries, Inc., Knox Fertilizer Company, Inc., J.R. Simplot Company, Haifa Negev technologies LTD, ICL Group, ASK Chemicals, Kingenta , Neufarm GmbH, Nutrien Ltd. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 