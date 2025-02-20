Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with premiers to discuss Canada-U.S. relations and Arctic security

CANADA, February 20 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair, Canada’s Ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, and Canada’s Fentanyl Czar, Kevin Brosseau, met virtually with Canada’s premiers to discuss Canada-U.S. relations and Arctic security.

The Prime Minister updated the premiers on Canada’s fight against fentanyl and the continued implementation of Canada’s Border Plan since their last meeting on February 5. These measures include listing seven criminal organizations as terrorist entities; launching new anti-money laundering measures; tackling fentanyl trafficking; modernizing the regulatory framework for banning precursors to prevent their illegal importation and use; establishing a joint Canada-U.S. task force on organized crime; issuing a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl; and ensuring 24/7 surveillance of the border by deploying helicopters, drones, and 10,000 border personnel.

The Prime Minister and the premiers discussed the evolving tariff threat from the U.S., including on aluminum and steel and the possibility of reciprocal tariffs. The premiers reflected on last week’s Council of the Federation mission to Washington, D.C., and shared takeaways from their meetings with U.S. partners. Federal, provincial, and territorial leaders agreed to continue their advocacy with U.S. partners to prevent the imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods, which threaten the well-being of families, workers, and businesses in Canada and the U.S. alike. The Prime Minister and the premiers discussed the progress being made to remove barriers to internal trade and labour mobility in Canada, which will make it easier to buy and sell Canadian goods within the country and help strengthen our economy. Team Canada is united in our commitment to protect Canadian jobs and defend Canada’s economic interests.

The Prime Minister and Minister Blair shared updates on Arctic security, and invited the Premier of the Yukon, Ranj Pillai, to share his perspectives as Chair of the Northern Premiers’ Forum. The Prime Minister underscored that defending Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic is essential to our national security, the defence of North America, and NATO’s core mission of collective defence and security. Minister Blair highlighted the Canadian Armed Forces’ important work to defend the Arctic and noted recent commitments to further strengthen Arctic security. Our North, Strong and Free, the $73 billion defence policy update the federal government launched in 2024, includes major investments in the North, such as airborne early warning and control aircraft, specialized maritime sensors, new tactical helicopters, a new satellite ground station in the Arctic, and Northern operational support hubs, in addition to a separate $38.6 billion investment in NORAD modernization.

The Prime Minister thanked the premiers for their ongoing advocacy and emphasized that maintaining a united front will remain critical in the weeks ahead. The Prime Minister and the premiers expressed their gratitude for the leadership and service of the Premier of Prince Edward Island, Dennis King, and wished him well in his future endeavours.