South America Carbon Dioxide Market Size by Type, Application, and Regional Outlook 2022-2032

South America Carbon Dioxide Market to Reach $12.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Carbon Dioxide Market by Form (Solid, Liquid, and Gas), and Application (Food and Beverages, Medical, Fire Fighting, Agriculture, Metal Fabrication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the south america carbon dioxide market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.Prime determinants of growthThe global south america carbon dioxide market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as growth in demand for carbon dioxide from the food and beverage industry where carbon dioxide can be used as a natural preservative to inhibit the development of bacteria and other microbes. Carbon dioxide generates an atmosphere that is unfavorable to many species of bacteria that require oxygen to survive. However, adverse impacts of carbon dioxide on humans and environment hinder the market growth. Moreover, surge in carbon recycling for renewable materials and energy supply offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the carbon dioxide market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A197291 The liquid segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.By form, the gas segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global carbon dioxide market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as carbon dioxide is widely used to carbonate beverages like soda, beer, and sparkling water. It provides the fizziness and enhances the taste and mouthfeel of these drinks. However, the liquid segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, as liquid carbon dioxide is used in cryosurgery to freeze and destroy abnormal tissues such as warts, skin tags, and precancerous cells.The food and beverages segment is expected to lead the trail by 2032By application, the food and beverages segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for one fourth of the global carbon dioxide market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that carbon dioxide is used as a solvent in the extraction of essential oils, flavors, and fragrances from natural sources such as herbs, spices, and botanicals. Carbon dioxide is widely used to carbonate beverages, giving them their characteristic fizziness and enhancing their taste and mouthfeel. Carbonated drinks include sodas, sparkling water, and beer. However, the medical segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032, as carbon dioxide is often used as a contrast agent in medical imaging procedures such as angiography. It can be injected into blood vessels to enhance visibility during X-ray or fluoroscopy procedures.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟓 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A197291 Asia-Pacific is to maintain its dominance by 2032.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share and fastest-growing region accounting for more than one third of the market share growing with the CAGR of 6.1% in 2020, as many Asia-Pacific countries heavily rely on coal for electricity generation, which is a significant source of CO2 emissions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are among the top coal consumers globally, contributing to high CO2 emissions from power plants.Leading Market Players: -ACAIL GÁSBuzwair Industrial Gases FactoriesDubai Industrial GasesGulf CryoIndia Glycols LimitedLinde PLCMesser GroupSOL GroupAxcel GasesPAVAN INDUSTRIAL GASES PVT. LTD.CoregasAir Liquide𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-america-carbon-dioxide-market/purchase-options The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global heat pump market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 