Beem Becomes the First Venture-Backed Metaverse Startup to Choose Crypto Over VC for Growth

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beem, a leader in spatial computing and decentralized holographic communication, has officially transitioned from traditional venture capital funding to a crypto-based model, marking a first in the Metaverse and Web3 space. Instead of pursuing additional VC rounds, the company has launched $BEEM, a tech-backed utility token on the Solana blockchain, securing liquidity, long-term financial stability, and an engaged Web3-native community.

This move makes Beem the first venture-backed Metaverse company to transition to blockchain-powered funding, signaling a broader shift as deep-tech startups explore alternative funding models beyond the constraints of traditional capital markets.

The Shift Away from VC Funding

Over the past six years, Beem has raised over $6 million from venture capital firms and private investors, developing its patented holographic communication platform. While Big Tech companies like Apple, Meta, and Samsung continue to pour resources into the Metaverse, venture funding in the space has stalled—largely due to the AI investment boom that has shifted investor focus.

“The venture finance model has been slow to evolve, while technology continues to accelerate,” said Janosch Amstutz, Beem Founder & CEO. “Right now, investors are all-in on AI, while metaverse companies are overlooked—despite Apple, Meta, and Samsung making clear bets on the space.”

Rather than waiting for institutional capital to re-engage with the sector, Beem has taken a first-mover approach, leveraging the power of blockchain for liquidity and global reach.

Why Crypto? Why Now?

Beem’s decision to launch $BEEM as an alternative to venture capital is not just a funding strategy—it is a deliberate shift toward decentralization and community-driven growth. The crypto model offers advantages that traditional VC funding cannot match, including:

Fast liquidity – Funding without lengthy VC negotiations or equity dilution

A tech-native investor base – Web3-savvy backers who understand decentralized technology

Built-in adoption – Token holders aren’t just investors; they’re future users of Beem’s communication platform

Unlike traditional VC models, which often demand significant equity in exchange for funding, crypto-based financing allows Beem to raise capital while retaining full ownership and control of its technology.

Beem’s Decentralization Roadmap

Beyond funding, Beem is actively integrating blockchain into its core product, with plans to further decentralize its infrastructure. Upcoming on-chain features include:

Decentralized identity solutions – Enabling crypto wallets to function as personal profile IPs

On-chain computing power – Utilizing decentralized compute networks for real-time holographic communication

Tokenized access layers – Embedding blockchain-based payments and security measures into Beem’s platform

By moving on-chain, Beem aims to create a fully decentralized communication ecosystem, reducing reliance on centralized infrastructure and increasing security, privacy, and user ownership.

$BEEM: The First Tech-Backed Metaverse Utility Token on Solana

Unlike speculative meme coins that dominate many crypto markets, $BEEM is backed by real-world technology, patented IP, and a proven product roadmap.

One of the first venture-backed technology startups to transition to crypto-based funding

A Metaverse-focused company bridging Web2 to Web3

Already listed on multiple Solana trading platforms, generating millions in volume

Beem’s move into crypto sets a new precedent for deep-tech startups looking to break free from the limitations of traditional venture financing.

The Future of Metaverse Funding?

As more companies explore the intersection of deep tech and Web3, Beem’s approach could mark a shift toward blockchain-based funding models. If metaverse and spatial computing startups struggle to attract venture capital, crypto could emerge as the dominant funding alternative—not just as a financial tool, but as a fundamental part of business models moving forward.

“We’re ensuring that Beem is positioned for long-term growth as spatial computing takes off. While others wait, we’re building—and we’re doing it on-chain.” – Janosch Amstutz

Beem’s transition represents a fundamental shift in how high-growth startups secure capital, prioritizing decentralization, liquidity, and community-driven adoption over traditional VC limitations.

Where to Buy $BEEM

The $BEEM token is actively traded on major Solana exchanges, including Coinbase Wallet, Phantom, and other reputable platforms.

For more information, visit www.beemonsol.com.

About Beem

Beem is a spatial computing and decentralized communication company pioneering encrypted holographic communication technology. With a track record of venture-backed R&D, patented innovation, and blockchain adoption, Beem is at the forefront of the next evolution of digital communication in the Metaverse.

Media Contact:

Janosch Amstutz, CEO Beem

janosch.amstutz@beem.me

X @JanoschAms

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7acf8a3d-7f91-4597-bc24-f9c6f394eda5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b5efccd-ecdf-4a21-a74c-abfeea1b7cd7

BEEM - featured image Beem Token

