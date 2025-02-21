Home ground advantage for SA sports tech innovator

A South Australian startup turned global tech powerhouse – whose point-of-sale technology is used at some of the biggest sports and entertainment arenas worldwide – has opened its new global headquarters at home, in Lot Fourteen.

MyVenue is used in 171 major venues across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia – operating in stadiums which are home to several of the most recognisable, profitable and successful sporting teams in the world.

Its system powers hundreds of millions of transactions and billions of dollars in sales each year – and has been used at the NFL’s pinnacle game, the Super Bowl.

MyVenue has more than doubled its market share in just the last 12 months, including revenue growth of 537 per cent in three years – with exports to the US increasing to $18.1 million in 2024.

Founded in 2020, the company’s rapid success has seen it expand from seven employees to 72 globally – and sparked its latest move to a bigger location in Lot Fourteen’s iconic Bice Building, set up to support the tech innovator’s future growth.

The State Government has supported this growth through advice, introductions, and industry advocacy.

The company’s point-of-sale system includes a mobile ordering app, online portal for corporate box orders, self-service kiosk, real-time dashboards and inventory control.

Major venues using MyVenue’s technology for food and beverage sales include:

Michigan Stadium, the largest stadium in the US.

LA Memorial Coliseum, host venue of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

MSG Sphere, a $2.3 billion entertainment landmark on the Las Vegas strip.

Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins (NFL), the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix and Miami Open Tennis Tournament.

State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals (NFL).

In 2023, MyVenue was used at Super Bowl LVII – at State Farm Stadium – where it powered over 90,000 transactions across food stands and concessions, premium bars, mobile ordering and corporate boxes.

The company has signed on with the five major leagues in the US (MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL, MLS) as well as more than 40 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) sporting venues – with plans to continue expanding in the US and other markets.

A multiple SA Premier’s Export & Business Awards winner, MyVenue has been supported by the Department of State Development in the US, UK and Southeast Asia.

By developing its technology in Adelaide, MyVenue has leveraged the state’s innovation ecosystem to create high-value, local software engineering and IT jobs.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

MyVenue’s story is one of ambition, hard work, and South Australian ingenuity – now seen on the world’s biggest stages.

Their rise from startup to global player, all while working out of Lot Fourteen, demonstrates the power of research, industry and business coming together to achieve outstanding results.

Backed by our Government, innovative companies like MyVenue are creating jobs, adding to our state’s economic growth and in this case, deepening our state’s trade links with the world’s biggest economy.

Retaining and growing their business in South Australia also offers more opportunities for students to take up a career in the growing sports tech sector.

Attributable to Tim Stollznow, Chief Executive Officer, MyVenue

MyVenue’s new Global Headquarters and Software Development Centre in Lot Fourteen’s iconic Bice Building is a defining moment for the company.

It signals a new era of innovation for sports and entertainment point-of-sale technology, and will further fuel collaboration, creativity, and growth for MyVenue.

We’re proud of the world-class reputation we’ve developed in just four years, whose technology powers some of the world’s biggest, most iconic sports & entertainment venues, proving what South Australian innovators can achieve on the global stage.

Lot Fourteen has been a springboard in MyVenue’s journey, and we’re excited to continue ‘Changing The Game’ from our new global headquarters in Adelaide.