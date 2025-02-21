Titanium Alloys Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 9 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global titanium alloys market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.9% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 9 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global titanium alloys market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 9 Growth (CAGR) 4.9% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Titanium Alloys Market:

The global titanium alloys market is segmented based on product type, end-use industry type, and region.

Based on product type – The titanium alloys market is bifurcated into bars, flat products, tubes, and others. Among these, flat products remain the leading product, whereas tubes will be the fastest-growing product in the market. Flat products have a long range in terms of length and can be easily used in the aerospace and automotive industries. The market stakeholders are witnessing an increased use of tubes in oil & gas, driving its sales globally.

Based on end-use industry type – The market is segmented into aerospace, energy/power, industrial, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others. Aerospace is estimated to remain the biggest procurer of titanium alloys in the years to come. Industrial applications are likely to record the highest growth for the same period.

Titanium alloys have high usage in the aerospace industry, with some of the key applications being engines, blades, shafts, landing gear, fasteners, and wing beams. Titanium alloy’s strong growth in industrial applications is attributed to its excellent characteristic of corrosion resistance, making it a common material for the chemical processing industry.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market followed by North America and Europe over the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The excellent production base of titanium in Asia paired with easy accessibility and cheap labor costs helps the region to develop a better ecosystem of the market.

Furthermore, high industrial activities clubbed with the growing aerospace industry are substantiating the demand for titanium alloys in the region.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are likely to be the growth propellers of titanium alloys in the region in the foreseeable future.



Titanium Alloys Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The increasing demand for alloys in the medical industry.

High demand for alloys in aerospace in the form of tubes and flat products, and lastly, for their lightweight nature, their usage is increasingly used in the automotive industry.



Top 10 Companies in the Titanium Alloys Market:

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Aubert and Duval

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Daido Steel Co., Limited

Jiangsu Toland Alloy Co., Limited

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited

Precision Castparts Corporations

United Titanium, Incorporated

VSMPO AVISMA Corporation

Western Superconducting Technologies



