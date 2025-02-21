Parents, February is American Heart Month: Prioritize Heart Health for the Whole Family

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Could you save a child or infant’s life if they were having a cardiac event? Every year, more than 23,000 children experience cardiac arrest, with nearly 20% of those being infants. Additionally, cardiac arrest accounts for 10-15% of sudden unexpected infant deaths. This American Heart Month, the American Heart Association urges every parent and caregiver to learn CPR to be prepared in case of an emergency.Michael Smith, American Heart Association CPR Instructor and EMT, highlights the critical importance of immediate CPR, stating that it can double or even triple a child's chance of survival. In light of this, the American Heart Association is urging all parents and caregivers to join the Nation of Lifesavers and ensure they are prepared. Ready when bringing a baby home. Ready as a child grows. Ready when it matters most.Find out more at https://heart.org/nation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.