Trio of UW Medicine Grads Boost Health Care in Newport

The shortage of doctors in rural areas is a nationwide crisis, yet in the past few years, Newport, Washington, with a population hovering around 2,200, has welcomed three new family medicine physicians.



"It's difficult to overstate the value both economically and medically of having a group of early-career, highly skilled physicians living in our community," said Geoff Jones, M.D., clinical associate professor of Family Medicine and assistant clinical dean at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Spokane (UWSOM). The UWSOM and Gonzaga University forged a Health Partnership in Spokane to improve health throughout the region through medical education, research and innovation, and collaboration with clinical providers throughout eastern Washington.

"Economically, each physician is estimated to generate approximately $3 million annually and contributes to the creation of 6-to-10 high-paying healthcare jobs. Medically, well-trained physicians are crucial to reducing health disparities, as they provide better care for complex patients," Jones said.



He believes the Family Medicine residency offered at the Spokane Teaching Health Center is key in retaining physicians locally. "Seven of our eight local family docs trained in the area," he said.



Additionally, each of the three physicians completed their obstetrics fellowships in Spokane, just 49 miles from Newport.

While some teaching hospitals, like the University of Washington Medical Center, have sprawling campuses, others, like Newport Hospital and Health Services, are much smaller.



Many UWSOM students gain insight into what it's like to be a small-town family physician at this critical access hospital. Students participating in the UWSOM Targeted Rural and Underserved Track (TRUST) get an even more in-depth experience of community life.

"Teaching medical students can be a great way to bring fresh talent into a rural community," Jones said.

A family medicine fit

Lisa Matelich, MD

While attending high school in Vancouver, Washington, Lisa Matelich enjoyed science classes and learning how the human body works. Initially, she thought she'd pursue education, but her involvement with service projects pointed her in a different direction.

"I do better in one-on-one situations, so classroom management daunted me," she said. "Then I discovered I enjoyed serving others."

That's why she applied to the University of Washington School of Medicine.

"Their commitment to primary care and to understanding patients and physicians as whole people attracted me," said Matelich. "As did their regional commitment."

Having grown up on the west side of the state, she chose to attend UWSOM-Spokane to explore Eastern Washington.

"I was intrigued by the idea of rural medicine. I love spending time outdoors." Matelich kept an open mind throughout her clerkships, but because she wanted to practice in rural and underserved areas, she soon realized what her specialty would be. "Family medicine fit for me," she said.

After completing her residency in Grand Junction, Colorado, she returned to Spokane for her OB Fellowship. "I knew I needed extra skills for higher-risk pregnancies," Matelich explained.

During her third year of residency, she'd completed a rotation in Newport, so she contacted Jones about job opportunities. In the fall of 2020, she and her husband moved to the area to launch her career.

"I love all the trees—they make me feel at home."

The health care community in Newport welcomed her warmly, as did her patients.

"It's important to have colleagues I trust and feel comfortable with," she said. "I have that with my more experienced colleagues and my fellow recent graduates."

She said she's enjoying getting to know her patients, and because she's a family medicine physician, she's looking forward to developing multi-generational relationships with them. To ensure that, she and her family have put down roots of their own.

"We recently moved into our newly built home and had a baby," said Matelich. "We're planning to be here for the long term."

A community of support

Taylor Stewart, MD

As a kid growing up in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Taylor Stewart had medicine on her mind.

"It's been a goal since middle school," she said. "In the summers, I worked in the ER at Kootenai Health."

No one in her family had medical careers, so her family doctor played a crucial role in nurturing her goals. "I got to know him well," said Stewart. "He worked with students from UWSOM, and he mentored me throughout the years."

She attended the UWSOM in Moscow, Idaho, and graduated from the Family Medicine residency program and OB Fellowship in Spokane. The full spectrum of care provided by family medicine physicians appealed to her.

"We care for patients from birth through the end of life."

When considering where she'd like to work, she contacted Matelich and heard good things about Newport. "There's strong support from providers who've been in the area for a long time," said Stewart. "As a new graduate, I feel like there's a great community of support."

In October 2023, she joined the team in Newport and her completion of the OB Fellowship proved important.

"Newport doesn't have the population to support a full-time OB-GYN," she said. "A family medicine doctor who can perform C-sections makes a huge difference. We can keep the care in the community and not have to transport out."

Coming from a small town like Coeur d'Alene made the transition easier.

"This community has offered even more support than I expected," said Stewart. "They've made my first year here great!"

A homecoming

Kevin McNamee, MD

The newest addition to the health care community in Newport didn't travel far to get there.



"I was born at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane and graduated from Ferris High School," said Kevin McNamee. As a youngster, he knew he'd pursue a career in medicine, and even before starting medical school at the University of Washington School of Medicine-Spokane, he knew what kind of practice attracted him.



"I worked as a home health aide in college and had some exposure to rural family medicine," he said. "I knew that's what I wanted to do."



Newport was his TRUST site and his time there confirmed practicing medicine in a small town suited him.



"I've always liked the pace of rural life."



He said the structure of the TRUST program offers great opportunities for patient interaction.



"I have a hard time picturing a program that could better equip me," he said. Family medicine also fits his skill set and personality.



"I'd get bored if I only treated one thing every day," McNamee said. "I like the scope of family medicine and the ability to empower patients to take better care of themselves. I also enjoy the continuity of care and cultivating relationships over the long term."



After completing his residency in Boise, Idaho, and his obstetrics fellowship in Spokane, he contacted his connections in Newport. His first day on the job was October 28.



"It felt more like a homecoming than starting a new job," he said. "It's been really nice to establish care with new patients and know they'll be coming back to me.



When those patients call to schedule appointments, they can be confident McNamee will be there.



"I came here with the intent of establishing a career-long place of work," he said.

ABOUT THE UW-GU HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

The University of Washington School of Medicine and Gonzaga University formed a Health Partnership in 2016 with a vision to improve health and prosperity throughout eastern Washington by transforming medical education, research and innovation. The combined strengths of each institution – deep community roots and world-class health and medical education – and the vast network of students, faculty and health care professionals is creating an impact bypreparing the next generation of health care professionals to advance discovery and develop new ways to care for patients.