Port of Naco CBP Officers Bust a Meth Smuggling Attempt on Tuesday Morning

NACO, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Naco, disrupted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt on Tuesday, February 18.

At approximately 10:19 a.m., a 46-year-old Mexican citizen male applied for entry into the United States driving a Chevrolet pickup truck. The CBP Officer manning the vehicle lane referred the man to secondary inspection for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the truck revealing anomalies within the vehicle. Additionally, a CBP canine inspection was conducted which alerted the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

An extensive physical search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a compartment in the rear bed of the truck. The hidden compartment was packed with 26 packages. CBP Officers extracted the packages which contained approximately 159 pounds of methamphetamine.

The seized narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $167,067.

We remain steadfast in our mission to stop contraband from entering the country”, stated Martin Gomez, Area Port Director for Douglas/Naco. “CBP Officers are the frontline here at the border, utilizing specialized skills to assess threats and deception attempts by the traveling public while facilitating legitimate travel.”

The drugs and vehicle were seized, and the driver was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

