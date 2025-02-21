Air and Marine Operations Interdicts Maritime Smuggling Attempt Off the Florida Coast

MIAMI – Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, disrupted a maritime smuggling attempt off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of 24 illegal aliens and the seizure of two vessels.

On Feb. 18, at approximately 11:40 a.m., an AMO Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) aircrew, detected a vessel of interest off the coast of Bimini, Bahamas. Subsequently, two AMO Coastal Interceptor Vessel maritime crews were notified, providing updated location, course, and speed. By 3:00 p.m., Marine Interdiction Agents successfully interdicted the white 27-foot twin-engine Sea Ray near Elliott Key, Florida.

Agents discovered multiple subjects on deck, with additional individuals concealed under the aft seat. None of the individuals possessed valid documentation to enter or remain in the United States. Agents transferred all individuals to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous.

During questioning, the operator of the vessel disclosed plans to rendezvous with a second boat. While transiting inshore, AMO agents located and interdicted the second vessel east of Elliott Key. The blue 22-foot Angler carried two individuals—a U.S. citizen and a lawful permanent resident. The driver of the second vessel was positively identified as a participant in the smuggling operation.

Both vessels were seized by AMO’s Miami Marine Unit and transported to U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach.

The interdicted individuals included 21 Chinese nationals, one Ecuadorian, one Colombian, and one Dominican adult male suspected of being the smuggler.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information on Air and Marine Operations, follow AMO on Facebook, Instagram, and X.