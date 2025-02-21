CBP Officers Seize Nearly 50 Pounds of Cocaine at Progreso Port of Entry; Driver Arrested

PROGRESO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seized nearly 50 pounds of cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline officers continue to exercise great vigilance and dedication to keeping dangerous narcotics off of the streets of our communities. This seizure illustrates CBP’s commitment to advancing and prioritizing CBP’s border security mission,” said Port Director Jorge Galvan, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry.

Packages containing 48 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Progreso International Bridge.

The seizure occurred yesterday at the Progreso International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old female U.S. citizen from McAllen, Texas for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 20 packages containing 48 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $638,172.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

