Governor Stein Announces District Court Appointment

NORTH CAROLINA, February 20 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced the appointment of William “Bill” Jones to the District Court for Judicial District 43, serving Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon, and Swain Counties. Jones is filling the vacancy created after Judge Roy Wijewickrama was appointed to the Superior Court in November 2024.

“Bill brings decades of experience as a solo practitioner and Assistant District Attorney, giving him the record to succeed in this role,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As a longtime resident of Judicial District 43, he’s the right person for the job, and I look forward to his service on the District Court.”