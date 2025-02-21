Transcript: Ensuring Accountability for NYC

Governor Kathy Hochul today proposed new actions to restore public trust in New York City government with a sweeping expansion of state oversight and new guardrails to ensure accountability and protect New Yorkers. These actions will require legislative action and would take effect immediately upon passage.

Good afternoon. You may be aware that over 24 hours ago, I did not respond very well to the Trump administration posting a photo of the president attired like a king, as well as a message declaring that, indeed, he was the king. He did this when he attempted to undermine the duly elected laws of our state related to congestion pricing.

I reference this again today for one reason. We fought a war, 250 years ago, to depose a king who tried to impose his will on a young country. We don't have a king today because it conflicts with the very genius of a democracy where the voices and the votes of the people – not a king, not a queen, and not a governor – should prevail.

Voters determine who they want, or who they do not want to represent them in elective office. As I said last week, I was deeply troubled by the accusations leveled at Mayor Eric Adams, not just the initial indictment, but also the more recent allegation of a quid pro quo with the Trump administration.

For days, I've been deeply involved in discussions with my closest advisors, city leaders, electeds, clergy, business, labor, civic leaders, all people whose opinions matter to me because they care about our city. I consulted them and legal advisors on whether it's appropriate and necessary at this moment to exercise the power – granted to me as the governor of the State of New York by the New York State Constitution and the City of New York Charter – to remove a mayor from office.

I've also heard from many voices of New Yorkers who feel outraged, who feel hurt. Betrayed by what they have seen. And I want those New Yorkers to know, I understand those feelings as well.

After careful consideration, I have determined that I will not commence removal proceedings at this time. My strong belief is that the will of the voters and the supremacy and sanctity of democratic elections, preclude me from any other action.

I cannot deny the people of this great city the power to make this decision for themselves.

And to those who conclude that decision is due to pressure from any groups or individuals, I say this – you do not know me. Constant pressure is what I deal with all day long and it has absolutely no bearing on any decisions I make.

I will say this – I also have concerns about disruption and chaos that such a move, such a proceeding could bring to the residents of this great city. And those who argue, “Just go and remove him,” fail to appreciate there is a process involved, due process, the length of the process, and the impact that such a process would have on this city.

And actually with the timing, it's not impossible that we'd have a scenario where there's multiple mayors of this city in the course of one year. But make no mistake, the current situation is one that I take very seriously. That's why I want to spell out my immediate objectives.

Number one, to stabilize this city and restore calm. Number two, ensure that all services for our residents continue without disruption. And three, to take steps to make sure our leaders are operating only with the city's best interest in mind, unimpeded by any legal agreements with the Trump Justice Department. I want to be very clear, there are past examples of coordination and cooperation between the federal government, the city, the state. It's not uncommon.

But there's a clear line between cooperation and coercion. Given how aggressive the Trump administration has been, including its attempt yesterday to dismantle a previously approved congestion pricing program, and how deeply disturbing the comments from the President's Border Czar were, we know they'll stop at nothing to try and exercise control over New York.

That is the fight we had yesterday. That is the fight we have today. And that is the fight I'm willing to take on for the next 1,430 days. To move this city forward, I'm undertaking the implementation of certain guardrails that I believe are a first start in reestablishing trust for New York City residents and ensure that all decisions out of City Hall are in the clear interests of the people of this city and not at the behest of the President.

I'm proposing three immediate actions which I believe will help protect New Yorkers. First, I'm proposing legislation to create a special Inspector General for New York City Affairs within the Office of the State Inspector General. The State Inspector General will be able to direct the New York City Department of Investigations.

And the Mayor will only be able to move the Department of Investigations Commissioner with the approval of the State Inspector General. This will protect the City's investigations from any interference. Make sure that there's no lack of independence as they make their determinations and allow the Inspector General to focus more directly on any improper activity that may arise out of New York City. They'll also give reports to us. We'll have access to information.

Second, I'm proposing giving the City Comptroller, the Public Advocate and the New York City Council Speaker, an independent authority to clarify the independent language to commence litigation against the federal government when necessary, and using outside counsel.

The City's law department will still have the opportunity to initiate legal actions within seven days of any request, but the whole-of-city government should not be reliant on City Hall for legal cases where the people of the City may be under attack by the federal government.

Third, I'm expanding funding for the office of the Deputy State Comptroller for city oversight, because this stepped up oversight, again, gives us an independent line of sight into potential decisions related to the federal government. This will be paid for by city receipts. Once these measures are enacted, they'll be effective immediately and expire at the end of 2025, subject to renewal.

I've already discussed these proposals with the City Council Speaker and the Speaker of the State Assembly and the Majority Leader of the New York State Senate. I also told the Mayor that strong managers need to be identified to fill the roles of the Deputy Mayors before they become vacant, and that we and my administration, with the strong relationships that we have, will work to accomplish that goal. And do whatever he can to keep his key commissioners.

I want to take a moment to put this all in context: New York is facing a grave threat from Washington. The Trump Administration is already trying to use the legal jeopardy facing our mayor as leverage to squeeze and punish our city. The President is already trying to weaken our public transit system and undermine our state's sovereignty. I call it the Trump Revenge Tour and I have to stand in its way.

Not surprising: He's taking out his anger and frustration over the 35 felony convictions he received here in the State of New York, taking it out on our own New Yorkers. And as Governor, I will be the vanguard against harm to our state and our people, and nothing will stand in our way.

But once I have made a decision, I execute it, I work hard to make it work. And my decision today did not come lightly, but the path forward for me is clear: I will retain the powers conferred upon me by the New York State Constitution, the City Charter. But it's my sincere hope that these dark days will pass, elections will occur, and the people of New York will decide who they trust to govern this extraordinary city.

And we can remain laser focused and united against the storm clouds that are swirling 226 miles away in our nation's capital. My eyes are on the City, the State, and on Washington. And I am ready and prepared to take on any fight against any threats to the well being of our residents.