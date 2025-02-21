Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of cocaine and fentanyl

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

LOCATION: 50 Central Street, Brattleboro, VT

ACCUSED: Rondale Mapp

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VIOLATION: Sale of cocaine x4, sale of fentanyl x1

ACCUSED: Rayteisha Hernandez

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VIOLATION: Sale of cocaine x3, sale of fentanyl x2

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force, the Brattleboro Police Department, and the Brattleboro Probation & Parole Office arrested Rondale Mapp, 38, and Rayteisha Hernandez, 30, both of Hartford, CT. The arrest stemmed from a months-long drug investigation conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force into the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine from 50 Central St. in Brattleboro.

The Vermont Drug Task Force investigation involved the use of confidential informants who purchased fentanyl and cocaine from Mapp on four occasions and Hernandez on three occasions. At the time of her arrest, Hernandez had one glassine bag of fentanyl in her possession that was transported from outside the state of Vermont. Mapp and Hernandez were processed at the Brattleboro Police Department before being transported and jailed at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

Mapp’s bail on the drug-sales charges was set at $50,000. In addition, he was on probation in the Vermont for a prior narcotics-sales offense. Brattleboro Probation & Parole charged Mapp with a violation of his probation, which arose from a prior narcotics-sales conviction.

Hernandez’s bail on the drug sales and possession charges was set at $25,000.

Mapp and Hernandez are due to appear at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

The Vermont Drug Task Force thanks the Brattleboro Police Department and Brattleboro Probation & Parole for their assistance in these investigations.

Mapp and Hernandez are being prosecuted by the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavits of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the suspects’ arraignment.

- 30 -