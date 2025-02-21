Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit / Fatal fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B2000935

VERMONT STATE POLICE FIRE INVESTIGATOR: Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais, Detective Sgt. James Wright

DIVISION OF FIRE SAFETY INVESTIGATORS: Assistant State Fire Marshals Jesse Dobiecki, Tim Angell, Jay Moody, and Josh Maxham

STATION: Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2/20/2025, 0800

INCIDENT LOCATION: 798 Vermont Route 14, Sharon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department was notified of a fire at a private residence at 798 Vermont Route 14 in Sharon. A passerby alerted 911 that smoke and fire were coming from the basement. The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department responded and was assisted by numerous area fire departments and the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department. While suppressing the fire, the department was notified that a resident who lived at the address was unaccounted for and believed to have not escaped the home. The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department notified members of the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and members responded to investigate the origin and cause of this fire.

During fire overhaul operations, a body was located within the home. The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

This fire remains under investigation at this time but is not considered suspicious.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Royalton Barracks, 802-234-9933, or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

The Vermont Department of Public Safety would like to remind all Vermont residents to test their home smoke & CO alarms and be sure they are installed per manufacturer recommendations. For more information, please visit www.firesafety.vermont.gov.

