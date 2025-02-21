ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 21-24) - Phoenix Area

Westbound I-10 closed

between the I-17 “Split” interchange

near Sky Harbor Airport

and the I-17 “Stack” interchange

near McDowell Road

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(Feb. 24) for deck joint work as part of pavement improvements.

Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202

(Red Mountain Freeway)

ramp to westbound I-10 will be open

, but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Avenue.

Primary Detour

: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour to northbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack interchange.

Secondary Detours

: Drivers near westbound I-10 north of downtown Phoenix can consider using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to travel beyond the closure.

Note

:

The Sky Harbor west exit ramp to westbound I-10 will be open