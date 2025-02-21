ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 21-24) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Parts of westbound Interstate 10 and northbound Interstate 17 will be closed for work on improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 21-24), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should check on closure locations, allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and the I-17 “Stack” interchange near McDowell Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 24) for deck joint work as part of pavement improvements. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 will be open, but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Avenue. Primary Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour to northbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack interchange. Secondary Detours: Drivers near westbound I-10 north of downtown Phoenix can consider using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to travel beyond the closure. Note: The Sky Harbor west exit ramp to westbound I-10 will be open for access only to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202 (toward Tempe).
- Northbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 24) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley, Pinnacle Peak, Happy Valley and Jomax roads closed. Allow extra time and consider adjusting travel schedules (traffic is lighter during early morning or late night). Stay with the primary detour route. Avoid using neighborhood streets adjacent to I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic. Detour: Northbound I-17 traffic can travel west on Happy Valley Road to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and use eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17. Some street closures will be in place (local traffic only).
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 48th and 24th streets near Sky Harbor Airport from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 24) for pavement maintenance as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Allow extra time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Southbound SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 24) for guardrail repair. For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) on-ramp at 59th Avenue and off-ramp at 51st Avenue closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 22) for widening project. Detour: Plan on using other nearby ramps including the eastbound Loop 101 off-ramp at 59th Avenue and on-ramp at 51st Avenue.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) off-ramp at Raintree Drive closed for approximately two months starting at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning (Feb. 24) for reconstruction as part of widening project. The ramp is scheduled to be closed until late April. Detours: Consider exiting northbound Loop 101 at Cactus Road and using northbound Hayden Road or 94th Street to reach Raintree Drive.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters in November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
