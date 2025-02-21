AHA report examines how growth of MA heightens challenges for rural hospitals

A new AHA report highlights how certain practices by Medicare Advantage plans are increasing rural hospitals' vulnerabilities and threatening access to care in rural communities.



The report reveals that rural hospitals are receiving only 90.6% of Traditional Medicare rates on a cost basis from MA plans. Quality of care is also affected, with 81% of rural clinicians reporting declines due to insurer requirements. Rural MA patients face longer hospital stays as well, spending 9.6% more time in the hospital before transitioning to post-acute care compared to similar Traditional Medicare patients. Administrative burdens have also grown, with nearly 4 in 5 rural clinicians reporting an increase in administrative tasks over the past five years, and 86% saying these demands have negatively impacted patient outcomes.



“With MA plans accounting for more than half of total Medicare enrollment and growing, it’s more important than ever that the program works for patients and the providers who care for them,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “It is critical for policymakers to address the harmful impact of Medicare Advantage’s low reimbursements and excessive administrative burdens to help ensure rural hospitals can continue to provide care to their patients and communities."