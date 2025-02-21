Blog: Resources to Protect America’s Rural Hospitals from Cyberthreats

Rural hospitals’ limited access to technology, staff and financial resources constrains their ability to defend against the malicious actors behind today’s ever-escalating cyberattacks, writes John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, in a new blog on protecting rural hospitals from cyberthreats. The blog includes several resources, including details on the Microsoft Cybersecurity Program for Rural Hospitals, a program by the AHA and Microsoft that includes free and heavily discounted cybersecurity services. The program also includes nonprofit pricing for qualifying critical access hospitals on Microsoft enterprise licenses. READ MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.