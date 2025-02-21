MOA Miami Unveils New Works by Rob Prior

Artist Rob Prior demonstrates his unique painting style to former Russian spy Aliia Roza.

Paintings feature former Russian spy and fashion icon Aliia Roza

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOA Miami Gallery is currently displaying a series of paintings by world-renowned artist Rob Prior. The show, titled “Love and Light,” is the first in a series of exhibitions inspired by the life and featuring former Russian spy Aliia Roza.

Prior is celebrated for his collaborations with musical icons such as Steve Aoki, Jay-Z, and Imagine Dragons. He’s also worked on projects for Linkin Park and Britney Spears. “Love and Light” represents the first of three selections of portraits showing various aspects of Roza’s life and personality. Through vibrant colors and expressive brushwork, Prior captures Roza’s journey from a tumultuous, harrowing past to a future filled with joy and love.

“To get the chance to paint and reflect on a life such as Aliia’s, I would jump at that chance every time,” Prior said. “The fortitude it takes to be able to accomplish what she has done and where she wants to go is amazing. For me, it’s a chance to see into the depths of both joy and pain in one’s life.”

The series premiered at a VIP event Sunday, February 16, at a VIP-studded event which also featured Prior live painting a stunning new portrait of Roza, who served as host for the event as well as the artist’s muse. This exhibition aligns with and supports Roza’s upcoming book series, TV show, and documentary, offering audiences a multifaceted exploration of her compelling life story.

This exhibition marks the beginning of a global tour that will extend throughout 2025 and 2026. The “Love and Light” series is scheduled to be showcased to an international audience of art afficionados. Current plans are to display “Love and Light” Art Dubai, Art Basel, and the Frieze Art Fair.

In addition to his work with prominent musicians, Prior’s collaborations include major entertainment companies, including Lucasfilm, Marvel, Sony, Paramount Pictures, Legendary, Miramax, MGM, and Universal Pictures. His diverse portfolio showcases a versatility and broad appeal across various artistic mediums.

Notably, at Art Basel Miami in 2021, Prior achieved a significant milestone with the sale of a live-painted watercolor portrait of famed fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Real estate executive purchased the work for a record-setting $1 million. Petit’s purchase also included a rare 1:1 NFT of the portrait minted by QNFT, a division of BQT Technologies.

Roza is known for multifaceted career as a TV host, public speaker, and fashion icon. She was also the subject of the smash-hit podcast “To Die For,” from journalist Neil Strauss. The podcast provided inspiration for Prior’s paintings. Her compelling life story, transitioning from a former spy to a public figure, offers a rich narrative that Prior translates onto canvas.

“The way he captures my personality, how I’m feeling, and what I’ve been through and accomplished is amazing,” Roza said. “Watching him develop this series has been really amazing.”

The first paintings in the “Love and Light” trilogy are currently on display and available for purchase at MOA Miami Gallery in the heart of the Design District of Miami. For more information about viewing the show, visit MOA’s website at https://www.moafine.art.

About Rob Prior

Rob Prior is an award-winning painter, film producer and director, and content creator. His works have displayed in museums and galleries around the world. His professional career began at 13, and he first reached international attention at the age of 15. The artist maintains Studio Prior, a Los Angeles-based art apprenticeship workshop operating on a classical apprenticeship model. For more information, visit RobPrior.com

About Aliia Roza

Aliia Roza is an international fashion icon, public speaker, and women’s interests advocate. She also is a former Russian spy. After leaving the service, Roza trained in fashion and design at Istituto Marangoni in Milan. Roza has been the face of luxury diamond brand Damiani, and she has worked with industry powerhouses like Balmain, Cartier, and Rolls Royce. For more information, visit AliiaRoza.com

About MOA Miami Gallery

MOA Miami is a fine art gallery located in the Design District of Miami. In addition to Rob Prior, MOA represents a number of significant artists, both contemporary and legacy. For more information about MOA and the artists the gallery represents, visit MOAFine.art

