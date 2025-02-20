Statement From Commissioner Anderson on New Salt Lake City Police Chief

Submit Release
“On behalf of the Department of Public Safety, I want to thank Chief Brown for his years of service and leadership at Salt Lake City. We appreciate his contributions and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Commissioner Jess L. Anderson, Utah Department of Public Safety.  

“We also welcome and congratulate Brian Redd on his appointment as Chief of Police for Utah’s Capital City. I look forward to supporting his efforts in his new role to enhance public safety efforts in Salt Lake City.”

