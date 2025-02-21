Parth Shah Announces Upcoming Book: 'The Origin of Invention' - Clarifying Surveillance based Identity Theft and Misuse

The Origin of Invention Parth Shah

A Technology Capable of Compressing 1 ZB/YB (Any Size Data) into 1KB

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parth Shah, an innovator known for his contributions to encryption, apps, and web applications through technology research, is set to launch his highly anticipated book, The Origin of Invention: The Real-Life Journey of Parth Shah Part I. on 3rd October 2025. This work, officially logged with the US Copyright Office under case number 1-14760863541, will shed light on his extraordinary journey in technology, business, and resilience.Parth Shah is officially announcing the book launch, marking a significant milestone in his career. The book, first published under an unpublished literary work registration, aims to set the record straight on ongoing misinformation campaigns and identity theft incidents that have impacted his business and personal reputation.Clarification on Misinformation and Unauthorized Identity UseParth Shah categorically states that any information being circulated under his name through surveillance-generated transcripts, mind-mapping technologies, or any other unauthorized systems is false. These unauthorized broadcasts have led to strangers behaving as if they know him personally, potentially as a result of external manipulation.“I am in no way connected—physically or remotely—to individuals or entities spreading false narratives using my name,” asserts Parth Shah. “These fabricated stories are not mine, and I disavow any statements or communications made without my direct, verifiable authorship.”While it may appear that people recognize him globally, there is no conclusive evidence to confirm this, and there remains the possibility of orchestration by certain authorities.Clarifications on Operations and OwnershipParth Shah clarifies that there is no external team managing his ventures. When he refers to "we" or "team effort," it is solely a reference to himself and his father, Rajesh Shah, who has been his only investor. There are no third-party stakeholders involved in his operations.He also reaffirms that he has given no authority to anyone whatsoever to act on his behalf, manage his identity, broadcast his activities, or carry out surveillance. Any undercover activities being conducted in the name of defense or state using his identity are unauthorized, illegal, and a direct breach of human rights.Additionally, he states that Smatter LLP may be discontinued in the near future due to ongoing operational challenges.Addressing Smatter’s Blockade, Suppressed Deals, and Future VenturesDespite 75 rounds of negotiations, all deals have been systematically blocked, leaving no viable path forward. Given certain authorities’ interference with Smatter’s operations, Parth Shah has made a conditional decision to step away from the IT industry. He is in the final stages of registering StraviQ Ltd, a UK-based management consultancy firm. Despite the challenges, his previous work continues to make an impact, with Sequel5 achieving MVP success in its first round.Innovative Contributions and Intellectual Property ProtectionParth Shah’s groundbreaking invention of a Petabyte/Zetabyte to 1 KB compression algorithm remains a landmark technological breakthrough. This invention also paved the way for an advanced encryption system designed to ensure compatibility with existing computer architectures while maintaining the highest levels of data security. The encryption mechanism is officially validated by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and is solely owned by Parth Shah and his father, Rajesh Shah.Given the risks of unauthorized replication, restriction attempts, and speculative misinformation, Shah emphasizes that all aspects of this invention remain within his knowledge only, ensuring that its authenticity and originality are preserved.Final StatementParth Shah also clarifies that he has not launched any AI product so far.The primary reason for the obstacles faced is the suppression of innovation. We live in 2025, not the 1500s in the era of wars. Such activities only serve to harm the morale of entrepreneurship. Companies must not discourage young minds by isolating them through systematic loopholes.While a traditional corporate structure may not be visibly emphasized, the foundation of this journey is built on real-world technological advancements, validated intellectual property, and impactful innovations.The upcoming book will provide an in-depth account of Parth Shah’s journey, the challenges faced, and the technological innovations he has pioneered. It will also serve as a definitive clarification of his stance against unauthorized information dissemination.The world will soon hear the real story, directly from its rightful author.Media Contact:Parth.shah@straviq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.