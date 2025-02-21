THE NEW WILD CAUGHT SAMON IN JAR FROM TONNINO WINS BETTER HOMES & GARDENS 2025 FOOD AWARDS

Tonnino Silver Salmon with Rosemary in Smoked Olive Oil

The premiere gourmet brand takes home a winning spot for the second year in a row, this time for its Wild-Caught Silver Salmon with Rosemary in Smoked Olive Oil

We made a big leap expanding our product line to include this beautiful wild-caught Alaskan silver salmon. We are so happy we did.” — Tonnino Sales and Marketing Director Gabriela Jimenez

PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The results are in and Tonnino has yet again won over the hearts (and palates) of Better Homes & Gardens editors as a winner of the BHG 2025 Food Awards. The esteemed gourmet shelf-stable seafood brand was honored with this incredible achievement for their Wild-Caught Silver Salmon with Rosemary Smoked in Olive Oil. With this latest innovation, Tonnino once again shakes up the seafood aisle, bringing the first ever jarred, ready-to-eat silver salmon that marries gourmet quality with the comforting flavors Americans crave. A versatile favorite among customers and elevated, new addition to the Tonnino product line, the jarred silver salmon boneless loin fillets is an elegant recipe bursting fresh herbs and smoky, top-of-the-line olive oil.To highlight the best brands in food today, Better Homes & Gardens assembled a team of editors and test kitchen experts to taste-test and recipe-test products that are worth the hype, and Tonnino made the list. The winning products list will be shared in Better Homes & Gardens annual March Food issue and on BHG.com in late February, so readers have everything they need to add flavor to their lives.“We made a big leap expanding our product line to include this beautiful wild-caught Alaskan silver salmon and it has been no small feat applying our decades-long commitment to ethically fishing wild tuna to more sea treasures. We are so happy we did. The Wild-Caught Silver Salmon with Rosemary in Smoked Olive Oil’s flavor profile is truly unique and brings a homemade, luxurious element to any dish it’s used in, including being served right out of the jar. It’s an honor to learn that the BHG editors savor this recipe as much as we do,” said Tonnino Sales and Marketing Director Gabriela Jimenez.Recognized for setting exceptional standards in pantry essentials, Tonnino specializes in the best quality, wild-caught tuna, which won the 2024 BHG Modern Pantry Award, and salmon. This noteworthy accolade is a testament to Tonnino’s success revolutionizing the shelf-stable seafood industry–-expanding its innovation and reach with irresistible recipes and more fish options with the same dedication to environmentally sound, exceptional fishing practices.Tonnino’s enthusiastic embrace of innovation has been increasingly evident in its growing product line. The introduction of the first ever jarred wild-caught salmon and other past product launches—such as yellowfin tuna with real vegetables, jarred albacore tuna, kid-friendly tuna tins packed with nutrients and veggies and group-friendly party dips—exemplify the brand's dynamic approach in a long-stagnant industry. Tonnino continues to impact the U.S. market with their steadfast commitment to culinary creativity and quality.Tonnino can be found at select retailers such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Fairway, as well as on Amazon.For further information about Tonnino and their exceptional seafood products, readers are encouraged to visit the official website at www.tonnino.com

