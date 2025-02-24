CIPR Communications and NextGen Marketing Partner to Launch NextGen Destination Marketing

CIPR Communications is a full-service marketing communications agency that services clients in various industries across North America. WSI Next Gen Marketing NextGen Destination Marketing The NextGen Destination Marketing Team - Christina & Peter Pilarski and Georgia & Andreas Georgia Mueller-Schubert Tourism AI Network

NextGen Destination Marketing Delivers AI-Driven and Data-Powered Solutions to Elevate Tourism Brands

This partnership allows us to provide AI literacy, strategic integration, and a supportive community to empower destination marketers worldwide.” — Peter Pilarski, Founder, Tourism AI Network

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two powerhouse digital marketing agencies, WSI Next Gen Marketing and CIPR Communications, have officially announced their strategic partnership, ushering in a fresh approach to destination marketing . This collaboration has given rise to NextGen Destination Marketing, an agency dedicated to elevating global travel destinations through innovative, results-driven digital marketing strategies.“We are thrilled to unite our expertise with CIPR Communications to create NextGen Destination Marketing,” said Andreas Mueller, Managing Partner at WSI Next Gen Digital Marketing. “Our goal is to help travel destinations harness the power of AI-driven marketing and digital strategies to attract and engage travelers.”At the core of this partnership lies a shared vision to help tourism organizations maximize their marketing potential through advanced, data-driven digital solutions. NextGen Destination Marketing draws on the expertise of WSI Next Gen’s highly specialized digital marketing capabilities and CIPR Communications’ strategic communications and digital public relations acumen. Together, they empower tourism organizations to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.A key initiative of this partnership is The Tourism AI Network (TAIN), a pioneering platform designed to bridge the gap between artificial intelligence and the tourism industry. The Tourism AI Network’s offerings are an integral part of the NextGen Destination Marketing agency website and its solutions for Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs). Through TAIN, NextGen Destination Marketing provides comprehensive AI adoption frameworks, educational resources, and strategic guidance to help DMOs integrate AI into their marketing and operational strategies.“Through TAIN, we are making AI adoption accessible and effective for the tourism industry,” said Peter Pilarski, President of CIPR Communications and Founder of the Tourism AI Network. “This partnership allows us to provide AI literacy , strategic integration, and a supportive community to empower destination marketers worldwide.”With locations in Napa Valley, California, and Calgary, Alberta, NextGen Destination Marketing brings a localized yet globally-minded approach to tourism marketing. The agency is poised to offer a full suite of services, including content strategy, search engine optimization, AI-enhanced marketing automation, reputation management, and digital advertising tailored for the travel and tourism sector.To learn more about NextGen Destination Marketing and The Tourism AI Network, visit: https://nextgendestinationmarketing.com About WSI Next Gen MarketingWSI Next Gen Digital Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow through advanced strategies in SEO, paid advertising, content marketing, and website development. With a strong focus on destination marketing, WSI Next Gen leverages innovative technologies to enhance travel experiences and drive measurable results.About CIPR CommunicationsCIPR Communications is a strategic marketing and digital public relations agency specializing in digital transformation, reputation management, and AI-driven solutions for tourism and travel brands. Led by industry experts Christina and Peter Pilarski, CIPR is committed to helping businesses thrive in an evolving digital landscape.

How AI is Revolutionizing Tourism: Expert Insights from Peter Pilarski and Andreas Mueller-Schubert

