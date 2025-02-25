Myth, Mystery, and Inner Power: Rosetta’s Journey in 'Dragon Stone' Captivates Young and Adult Readers

Dragon Stone Brigitte Dempsey

Set in the Welsh countryside, this enchanting novel blends fantasy, folklore, and real-world challenges, delivering an inspiring message of hope.

BELLVUE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if ancient wisdom could help you unlock the strength to face life’s greatest challenges? In “Dragon Stone,” Brigitte Dempsey crafts a captivating young adult fantasy that blends Celtic mythology, animal spirit guides, and the transformative power of compassion and resilience. Both inspiring and empowering, this novel invites readers of all ages to join a heroine’s journey that bridges dreams and reality.When fourteen-year-old Rosetta moves with her family to her mother’s ancestral home in Wales, she discovers a mysterious stone rose carved into the manor’s back wall. Removing the stone awakens three ancient figures—a dragon, a wolf, and a falcon—who guide her through a series of dream-world tests that unlock her inner strength and reveal real-life treasures hidden around the manor. Supported by her grandmother’s knowledge of Welsh folklore and an apprenticeship with a falconer, Rosetta’s four-year journey of self-discovery teaches her that true strength lies in compassion and sacrifice, empowering her to confront her family’s challenges with courage and understanding.“Years ago, I dreamed of a stone wall filled with carvings of a young girl, a wolf, and a falcon, with a dragon winding from end to end,” Dempsey recalls. “When I began writing ‘Dragon Stone’ the story flowed effortlessly, as if I had dreamed it all and simply needed to remember. Inspired by my volunteer work at a safehouse, I wanted to show young readers that they are stronger than they think—that taking the first step toward a better future can unlock unexpected help and inner strength.”PRAISE FOR “DRAGON STONE”“Dragon Stone is a mesmerizing tale of family, folklore, and resilience in a compelling YA fantasy, drawing readers into a world where dreams wield power and courage comes at a cost. Fourteen-year-old Rosetta, seeking refuge from her father’s escalating rage, stumbles upon ancient carvings at her family’s ancestral Welsh manor. A stone rose unleashes vivid dreams in which a dragon, wolf, and falcon test her with challenges steeped in mysticism. Guided by her grandmother’s Celtic wisdom and a falconer’s mentorship, Rosetta embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, uncovering hidden treasures and the strength to confront her family’s darkest truths.” — The Prairies Book Review“Ms. Dempsey does not take the easy way out with any of the life events that take place during these years. This is impressive, as it presents a more honest and realistic version of life that will resonate with readers of Dragon Stone. Symbolism flourishes within this story, especially those from Welsh history and lore. The dragon embodies strength and protection while the falcon represents honor, loyalty, and a reverence of supernatural elements.” — Reader Views“Through Rosetta’s eyes, the Welsh countryside and people come to life, as well as myths and initiations that demand she step up into adult decision-making and recognition of not just the consequences of her choices, but the impact of her heritage and Welsh mythology’s lessons. Filled with thought-provoking moments suitable for YA reading groups or classroom discussion, couched in an adventure that adds riveting twists and unexpected discoveries to the story, Dragon Stone is a winner that defies pat categorization.” — Midwest Book ReviewA STORY THAT RESONATES ACROSS GENERATIONS“Dragon Stone” offers a captivating fantasy adventure that speaks to readers of all ages. Through Rosetta’s journey, Brigitte Dempsey explores the transformative power of compassion and courage as her heroine confronts both inner struggles and real-world challenges. With its blend of mythology, coming-of-age themes, and timeless life lessons, “Dragon Stone” is an ideal choice for young adults seeking adventure, as well as adults drawn to stories that inspire personal growth and resilience.AVAILABILITY“Dragon Stone” (ISBN: 979-8310483576, Independently Published 2025) is available now on Amazon and other online retailers. Experience Rosetta’s journey of magic and courage—order your copy today!ABOUT THE AUTHORBrigitte Dempsey was born in Innsbruck, Austria, in the heart of the Alps. At age 13, her parents sent her to boarding school in England to learn the language, followed by studies in France. In Paris, she studied art before returning to Leeds University in the UK, where she obtained a B.A. in Philosophy and Sociology. After earning an M.Ed., she began a career in teaching.After 14 years abroad, Brigitte returned to Austria, expecting to stay for good, but marriage to a Kansan brought her to the United States. There, she worked in management while raising two daughters. For many years, painting and weaving were her primary creative outlets. Her artwork can be found at cargocollective.com/brigittedempsey . Writing became a natural extension of her desire to distill her diverse life experiences into storytelling.For more information about her books, visit Dempsey’s Amazon Author Page Publicity Contact: admin@readerviews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.