Update No. 2: Williston Barracks / Fatal crash involving Shelburne police officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A1008093

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Steven Gelder, Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson, Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: About 2:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024

STREET: U.S. Route 7 (Shelburne Road)

TOWN: South Burlington, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fayette Drive

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sgt. Kyle Kapitanski

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF EMPLOYMENT: Shelburne Police Department, Shelburne, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer police SUV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

BICYCLIST

NAME: Sean P. Hayes

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, the Chittenden County State's Attorney's Office directed the Vermont State Police to issue a citation to Kyle Kapitanski on a felony charge of grossly negligent operation with death resulting.

The charge arises from the fatal Nov. 11, 2024, crash involving a Shelburne Police Department cruiser driven by Kapitanski and cyclist Sean Hayes, 38, of Burlington on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. The decision to charge Kapitanski follows a monthlong review by State's Attorney Sarah George of the Vermont State Police's extensive investigation, including work by the Crash Reconstruction Team and detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

VSP issued Kapitanski a citation Thursday through his attorney, David Sleigh. Kapitanski is due to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. March 13, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Kapitanski's arraignment. Members of the media should call the criminal court clerk's office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 1, 4:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024***

The deceased victim in this crash is identified as Sean Hayes, 38, of Burlington, Vermont.

The Shelburne police officer is identified as Sgt. Kyle Kapitanski.

VSP's investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

No additional details are available at this stage in the investigation. VSP will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

Questions regarding Sgt. Kapitanski's employment history and status should be directed to the Shelburne Police Department.

***Initial news release, 1:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal crash between a Shelburne Police Department cruiser and a bicyclist that occurred early Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

The crash occurred at about 2:45 a.m. Monday when the cruiser, driven by an on-duty Shelburne police officer, was headed south on U.S. Route 7 (Shelburne Road) in the vicinity of Fayette Drive in South Burlington. The cruiser struck a southbound cyclist pulling a trailer. The cyclist, a man, was pronounced deceased on scene. It was raining and dark, and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

The South Burlington Police Department responded initially to lead the crash investigation and requested assistance at 3 a.m. from the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, which responded to the scene. Around midday Monday, SBPD asked VSP to assume the lead role in the overall investigation. The Crash Reconstruction Team and a detective from VSP's Criminal Division will investigate the crash.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash will be released as the investigation continues.

No additional information is available at this time. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the case progresses.

- 30 -