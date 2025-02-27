New Comedy Talk Show ‘The Perfect Parfait’; Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Dave Franco & Paul Walter Hauser First Guests

Dave Franco and Hunter Cope share a laugh on the set of The Perfect Parfait

Creator & host Hunter Cope debuts The Perfect Parfait, a comedy talk show with celeb guests & custom parfaits. First up: Dave Franco & Paul Walter Hauser.

I’m a writer, actor, and producer with 15 years in traditional media. Amid industry shifts, I felt it was time to explore what I believe is the future—indie TV.” — Hunter Cope

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ** Hunter Cope Launches ‘The Perfect Parfait’ Comedy Talk Show, Guests Include Dave Franco, Paul Walter Hauser, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Tim Heidecker **

Los Angeles, CA – Hunter Cope has launched a new comedy interview series, The Perfect Parfait, where he sits down with celebrity guests to enjoy custom-crafted parfaits tailored to each guest’s creative persona, thanks to a collaboration with Chef David Codney, former Executive Chef of The Peninsula Beverly Hills. Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s episode kicks off Thursday, February 27. Watch episode one with special guest Dave Franco (21 Jump Street, Now You See Me) on The Perfect Parfait YouTube channel, with new episodes dropping every Thursday!

In this “deliciously layered interview show,” which blends the traditional talk show format with sketch comedy, culinary flair, and a delightful dash of chaos, Hunter sits poolside at The Parfait Palace (aka his videographer’s parents backyard in Encino) with high-profile guests such as Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya, Black Bird), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad, Kick-Ass), Christian A. Pierce (The Real Bros of Simi Valley), Sydney Heller & Olivia DeLaurentis (Smosh: The Sitcom LIVE), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) and more.

The Perfect Parfait is Created and Executive Produced by Cope (Date and Switch), and Directed and Executive Produced by Danny Simmons (Suffer For Good) and Joe Angelo Menconi (5 Years Apart), produced in partnership with Bastard Hound Films and Broken Dove.

Cope is currently co-writing Playlisters with director Brandon Dermer (I’m Totally Fine) for American High and Paperclip, LTD. Menconi’s latest screenplay, Blackout, which he co-wrote with Zac Krause, is being produced by Range Media Partners. Through his production company, Broken Dove, Simmons creates premium content for brands such as Four Seasons, Gold’s Gym, and Panavision.

Menconi is represented by Bash Naran at WME. Cope is represented by Artists First and IAG. Simmons is represented by Carol Contes of Guzman Law Group.



Dave Franco Roleplays, Talks Omakase, and Best Burgers in LA • The Perfect Parfait

