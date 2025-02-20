Traffic Emergency Zone hearing for Kalaniana‘ole Highway near Hālona Lookout

Main, News Posted on Feb 20, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing notice of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on Kalaniana‘ole Highway (Route 72) between the Lānaʻi Lookout and the Hālona Lookout. This notice is pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes § 264-1.5.

Following the heavy rains late last month, HDOT received an email from a resident concerned with a rocky outcropping over the highway. HDOT engineers surveyed the slope and determined that the rock material needs to be removed to prevent rockfall and injury.

A traffic emergency zone declaration will allow HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Kalaniana‘ole Highway between Lānaʻi Lookout and Hālona Lookout as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting will be Friday, Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. over Microsoft Teams. Click here to join, or call in to 808-829-4853 using conference pin 988 557 873#

