Governor Abbott Congratulates Bandera As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, February 20 - February 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Bandera on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Bandera County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Bandera, the Cowboy Capital of the World, and the Bandera County Convention & Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Bandera, the Cowboy Capital of the World, is where Texas’ rich Western traditions come alive for visitors,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Whether it’s riding trails at a working ranch, two-stepping in a classic honky-tonk, or exploring the natural beauty of the Hill Country, Bandera offers a genuine connection to the state’s heritage. Its recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community reflects the town’s dedication to preserving this legacy while inviting travelers to experience its timeless appeal.”

“I am proud of Bandera's recent designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Pete Flores. “This achievement highlights their commitment to showcasing the rich history, natural beauty, and vibrant culture that Bandera has to offer. By becoming a certified tourism destination, they are not only enhancing the community's visibility but also creating new opportunities for local businesses, entrepreneurs, and the whole tourism industry.”

“One of the things I love most about the Cowboy Capitol of the World is the people who live there every day,” said Representative Wes Virdell. “I love every minute that I get to spend there. As a motorcycle enthusiast, Bandera is one of my favorite places to ride, and thousands of people enjoy riding in Bandera as much as I do. In a world where great things and areas are disappearing, I hope Bandera stays exactly the way it is for a long time to come. Bandera absolutely deserves this recognition.”

“In Bandera, we recognize the economic impact of tourism and tourist-related activities,” said Mayor Rebecca Gibson. “Our local economy depends greatly on the collaboration of local businesses, individuals, and organizations who nurture our tourist ecosystem.”

“We are known as the Cowboy Capital of the World, and many people come here for that reason,” said City Council and Economic Development Board Member Deb Breen. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to be a cowboy, even if just for a day, a week. Our town relies on tourism, and it has a huge impact on our economy. Many of our restaurants and retailers rely heavily on tourism dollars. Of course, those tourism dollars create a trickle-down approach to the rest of our local economy.”

“In Bandera, the Cowboy Capital of the World, the cowboy spirit is more than history—it's a way of life,” said Bandera County Convention & Visitors Bureau Manager Carita Jundt. “What was then is still now, ‘Bandera friendly’ reigns. Hometown friendliness goes a long way in the Cowboy Capital of the World, bringing visitors from all around the world to experience this unique and classic anomaly called Bandera.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.