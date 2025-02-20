Growing Pennsylvania’s Economy: Shapiro Administration Visits Coatesville to Highlight the Importance of Strengthening Pennsylvania’s Innovation Economy

Since day one, Governor Josh Shapiro has made it a priority to position the Commonwealth as an economic development and innovation leader and will advance that with a $50 million investment for the new PA Innovation program. Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2025-26 budget continues to capitalize on our strengths by implementing the Economic Development Strategy, positioning Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development.

Coatesville, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined local leaders to tour businesses and organizations in Coatesville in Chester County that are focused on advancing innovation in the technology and life sciences sectors.

From day one, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on spurring economic development through innovation in the Commonwealth, creating the first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades. The Governor’s proposed 2025-2026 Budget includes a total of $50 million for the new PA Innovation program, which includes a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation.

“The success of technology and life sciences entrepreneurs is key to Pennsylvania’s economic growth in every region of our Commonwealth,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “Pennsylvania is open for business, and Governor Shapiro’s proposed PA Innovation program will continue to spur economic development, create jobs, and drive world-leading innovation.”

During his tour, Secretary Siger visited businesses and innovation resources including: nth Solutions, LLC, the Chester County Economic Development Council’s Business Resource Center, Made in Coatesville Small Business Incubator, 2nd Century Alliance, and Coatesville City Hall.

“Coatesville is rising and with investments in economic development, job growth, innovation, transportation, and career and technical education, we’re going to keep the momentum building,” said Senator Carolyn Comitta. “I want to thank Secretary Siger for coming to Chester County to see the important work that’s underway and Governor Shapiro for fighting for investments in the future of Coatesville and the people of Pennsylvania.”

“I feel privileged to be a witness to the revitalization of Coatesville here in the 74th district. This city is defined by the hardworking community members that have been the catalyst for this awe-inspiring resurgence,” said Representative Dan Williams. “I see a bright future for Coatesville, and I have an immense sense of gratitude that I have the honor to represent this great city and the entire 74th district in Harrisburg.”

Governor Josh Shapiro has brought a G-S-D attitude to government, moving quickly and aggressively to get stuff done and deliver results for the people of Pennsylvania. The Governor’s 2025-26 budget builds on two years of progress by solving more problems, creating economic opportunity for all, and making Pennsylvania more competitive.

Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief or visit Governor Shapiro’s Budget website to learn more.

Since his inauguration, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have worked aggressively to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

Governor Shapiro has had many major economic development successes at the midway point of his first term including:

Creating the first statewide economic development strategy in nearly two decades with a focus on five key industry sectors: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and robotics and technology.

Securing $500 million in state funds to significantly expand the PA SITES program to develop shovel-ready sites and bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania, building on the success of the pilot program that awarded $10.6 million to seven projects.

Creating the new Main Street Matters program and securing $20 million to fund it and support downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Expanding opportunities for small, minority-owned businesses by securing a $20 million investment for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program in his first and second budgets.

Governor Shapiro: Two Years of G-S-D

As Governor Shapiro marks two years in office, his Administration is continuing to focus on innovation, economic development, and our economy. The Shapiro Administration’s commitment to investing in our businesses, communities, and workforce is positioning Pennsylvania to be a global economic development leader while opening the doors of opportunity.

Visit Governor Shapiro’s Accomplishments website to explore the Administration’s interactive midterm report and download a detailed PDF overview of accomplishments.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover, dcedpress@pa.gov or or 717.418.4014

# # #