Conservation Officers Investigation Uncovers Illegal Outfitting in Northern Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 20 - Released on February 20, 2025

After a three-year investigation conducted by Saskatchewan conservation officers, an American cabin owner is now facing a hefty fine for operating an illegal outfitting operation in Northern Saskatchewan.

Cree Lake is 81 kilometers long and is located approximately 220 kilometers north of Pinehouse Lake. With no highway access, most summer anglers and outfitting services can only access this area by float plane.

In 2020, Pinehouse Lake conservation officers became aware of an unlawful outfitting operation on the southwest shore of Cree Lake. Throughout the summer months of 2022 and 2023, officers conducted an investigation to gather evidence to support concerns of unlawful outfitting. This included visits by boat and multiple float plane inspections.

As a result of the investigation, the American owner pleaded guilty to one count of operating "without an outfitter's licence endorsed for that activity to act as an outfitter" contrary to The Outfitter and Guide Regulations, 2004. On December 23, 2024, he was handed a $10,000 fine, plus a $4,000 surcharge, in La Ronge Provincial Court.

Recognized as a world-class trophy northern pike and lake trout waterbody, Cree Lake is visited by anglers from all over the world who use the services of licensed outfitters to catch trophy fish. When recreational lease holders use private cabins for unlawful outfitting, it negatively impacts provincially licensed outfitters who rely on guiding and outfitting clients for their livelihood. Unlawful outfitting can also negatively affect Saskatchewan's fishery resources and populations.

The Conservation Officer Service would like to thank the public for their support during this investigation.

If you suspect wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations, please call Saskatchewan's Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561 or report online at saskatchewan.ca/tipp. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward from the SaskTIP Reward Program.

