KELLY CARNES SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP TECH POLICY EXPERT OF THE DECADE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly Carnes, President and CEO of TechVision21, was recently chosen to receive the title of Top Tech Policy Expert of the Decade, given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only one CEO is selected for this distinction. Kelly Carnes is celebrated for her illustrious career as a tech policy expert, spanning over two decades of exemplary leadership and innovation. IAOTP will honor Kelly's latest milestone at their Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of exceptional experience in the industry, Ms. Kelly Carnes has certainly proven herself an expert in her field. She is a prominent entrepreneur and influential thought leader who has gained national recognition for her expertise in technology policy. Her areas of expertise in the high-tech sector include, but are not limited to, technology business, law, and government. Kelly holds the esteemed position of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at TechVision21, a technological strategy organization in Washington, DC.TechVision21 leverages a unique blend of technological, business, and governmental expertise to support organizations in various ways. These include securing financing for research and technology, fostering strategic partnerships with key figures in both the business and government sectors, and advocating for and protecting clients' interests in Washington, DC. The firm's diverse clientele includes multinational corporations, leading research institutions, government agencies, and non-profit organizations dedicated to science and technology.Before founding TechVision21, Ms. Carnes gained eight years of invaluable experience in high-level positions within the United States government. Her career began as an advisor to former First Lady Hillary Clinton, and she later transitioned into a senior advisor role on technology policy, working with four U.S. Secretaries of Commerce. Ms. Carnes also completed a distinguished four-year tenure as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Technology Policy. Appointed by the President and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she represented the Administration's interests before Congress and advocated on behalf of the technology industry. Additionally, Ms. Carnes served as a key representative for the United States in diplomatic discussions with foreign governments and in various multilateral forums, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).Ms. Carnes completed her undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was honored with membership in the esteemed Phi Beta Kappa Society, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree for her academic excellence. She then went on to graduate magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law School, where she distinguished herself as the Topics Editor for the prestigious Georgetown Law Journal.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Kelly Carnes has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, Ms. Carnes was honored with Top Technology Policy Expert of the Year and Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP. In 2021, Corporate Magazine recognized her as a Top Woman Business Leader, and she was subsequently invited to join the Washington Business Journal's Leadership Trust. Additionally, she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, Ms. Carnes will be celebrated at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her previous recognition in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication and for receiving her most recent honor, Top Tech Policy Expert of the Decade.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Carnes is well recognized for her exceptional skills as a dynamic orator and a persuasive champion of business in matters pertaining to technology and competitiveness. She is a regular presenter at various technology and business conferences nationwide. Furthermore, she has garnered significant attention from the media, with notable mentions in esteemed publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, CNN.com, Business Week.com, Information Week, CIO Magazine, and The National Journal. Ms. Kelly Carnes has made notable appearances as a guest on National Public Radio's Talk of the Nation program and has been featured on other television and radio programs around the country. Ms. Carnes has held positions on various Boards and Commissions, such as the Comptroller General's Advisory Board at the Government Accountability Office, the Senior Advisory Group for the Director of National Intelligence, a National Governors' Association Commission on Technology and Adult Education, and the Steering Committee for the Commission on the Advancement of Women and Minorities in Science, Engineering, and Technology, also known as the "Morella Commission." Ms. Carnes has furthermore fulfilled the role of adviser to esteemed organizations such as the Center for Strategic and International Studies and BEST: Building Engineering and Science Talent. In 2000, Ms. Carnes was chosen by the Center for the Study of the Presidency to participate in a distinguished panel of specialists tasked with providing suggestions to President Bush about enhancing the federal government's capacity in technological development and competitiveness strategy.Looking back, Kelly attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field and is in the middle of publishing her new book, Next Generation Innovation, which provides case studies and advice on how technology-based organizations may work with the Federal government 

