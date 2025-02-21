Brad Levere Design Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Residential Architecture

Brad Levere Design Work Truck

Brad Levere Design, celebrating 25 years, offers high-quality residential architecture and drafting services across the GTA and beyond. Contact for more info.

"Our mission has always been to deliver excellent architectural design at a reasonable cost. We take pride in crafting thoughtful, well-planned designs that enhance the way our clients live.” — Brad Levere

PORT PERRY, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brad Levere Design , a premier architectural design firm, proudly celebrates 25 years of providing high-quality residential architectural design and drafting services. Known for its commitment to superior design and exceptional customer service, the firm continues to be a trusted name in the industry.Since its beginning, Brad Levere Design has completed a diverse range of residential projects, including additions, renovations, second storeys, basement walk-outs, apartments, custom homes, townhomes, cottages, garages, lofts, and more. The firm's expertise ensures that each project, whether large or small, is rooted in premium design and efficient planning.Brad Levere Design provides architectural design and drafting services in Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Clarington, Brock, Scugog, and Uxbridge, as well as the Greater Toronto Area and the City of Kawartha Lakes. With a reputation for quality and innovation, the firm remains dedicated to helping clients bring their vision to life.To explore Brad Levere Design’s past projects and begin planning your next residential project, visit www.bradleveredesign.com or contact Brad Levere for more information.

